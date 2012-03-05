(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' senior
unsecured debt ratings to UnitedHealth Group's (NYSE:UNH) planned issuance of
$1.0 billion in senior unsecured notes. The issuance will consist of a mix of
10-year and 30-year maturities. The rating on the new issuance reflects
UnitedHealth's very strong competitive position, strong earnings and cash flow
profile, as well as its strong liquidity and financial flexibility. Offsetting
factors include UnitedHealth's exposure to moderately elevated industry risk
that we expect to persist through 2012, increased potential for prospective
margin compression, and modest level of tangible net equity. We expect the
offering proceeds to be used primarily for the refinancing of commercial paper
issued during Q1 2012 to partly finance acquisitions. We believe this effective
restructuring of UnitedHealth's balance sheet obligations will serve to modestly
enhance near-term liquidity and financial flexibility. Ultimately, we expect
UnitedHealth to manage its GAAP debt-to-capital position at 30%-35% over the
near to intermediate term. EBITDA interest coverage is expected to be above
10.0x on a pro-forma basis, which is conservative for the rating category.
UnitedHealth's liquidity position is currently strong, with approximately $1.6
billion of cash and investments at the holding company level through December
31, 2011. We expect consolidated ordinary dividend capacity (without prior
insurance commissioner authorization) for 2012 to be approximately $3.5 billion,
which would support very strong debt service capacity. The positive outlook on
UnitedHealth's counterparty credit rating reflects our expectation that
UnitedHealth will preserve and enhance its leading market positions across all
key market segments and that pricing flexibility will be sustained in most of
its key commercial geographies. In our opinion, this would facilitate good
revenue growth and bolster the company's competitive position, likely resulting
in a business profile and related credit metrics that are supportive of higher
rating assignments. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH "Holding Company Analysis,"
June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST UnitedHealth Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating
A-/Positive/A-2 New Ratings UnitedHealth Group Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes Due
2022 A- Notes Due 2042 A- Complete ratings information is available to
