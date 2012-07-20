(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings on all Los Angeles
Community Redevelopment Agency, California (the CRA) tax allocation bonds (TABs)
as listed below.
The withdrawal reflects a lack of information to establish a combined project
area implied rating that would be required should the CRA commingle their
project area revenues. CRA\LA Finance Department staff has suggested this may
take place. Fitch rates bonds backed by 12 of the CRA's 31 project areas and
would not be able to determine the other areas' pass-through arrangements and
other project area-specific data required to produce such a rating.
Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency, California:
--$26.2 million (Adelante Eastside Redevelopment Project) TABs series B, C,
2009D;
--$4 million (Beacon Street Redevelopment Project) TABs series 1998B, 2005C;
--$2 million (Council District 9 Corridors South of the Santa Monica Freeway
Recovery Redevelopment Project) TABs series B;
--$19.4 million (Council District 9 Corridors South of the Santa Monica Freeway
Recovery Redevelopment Project) TABs (taxable) series A, D, E.
Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Financing Authority, California:
--$4.2 million (East Hollywood/Beverly-Normandie and Laurel Canyon Project)
pooled financing TABs, series K;
--$28.4 million (Earthquake Area of Council District 7, Earthquake Area of
Council District 3 and East Hollywood/Beverly-Normandie Project Areas) pooled
financing TABs, series L (taxable);
--$7 million (Earthquake Disaster Assistance Project for Portions of Council
District 7) pooled financing rev TABs, series N;
--$8.5 million (Crenshaw/Slauson, Mid-City, Vermont/Manchester & Watts Corridors
Redevelopment Projects) pooled financing TABs, series H.
