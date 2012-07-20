(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following revenue bonds for the Oakland Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$74.3 million subordinated housing set-aside revenue bonds, series 2006A and 2006A-T, to 'A-' from 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of the 20% housing set-aside tax increment revenue in 10 project areas. The lien of such revenue generated in the largest project area is subordinate to one outstanding bond series with a final maturity in 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS ADDITIONAL LEVERAGE RESULTS IN COVERAGE DECLINES: The rating downgrade to 'A-' reflects the decline in debt service coverage since Fitch's last review. The decline is largely due to the unexpected issuance of additional parity debt in 2011. Nevertheless, debt service coverage from the 20% of tax increment set aside for low- and moderate-income housing projects remains adequate, as it is generated in 10 large, well-established project areas. These cumulatively represent 41% of the city's total area. PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Oakland (the city) has been recognized as a successor agency (SA) to the RDA. A recognized obligation payment schedule (ROPS), which includes 2012 debt service on the bonds, has been approved by the county and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. Although it includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments. REVENUE TRACKING ADEQUATE: The SA is tracking revenues on a project area-specific basis. The SA has also indicated its intent to allocate any potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with security requirements under the bond indentures. NON-HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. Fitch notes that Oakland continues to track housing and non-housing tax increment revenues separately. NO CASH FLOW ISSUES: Dissolution legislation does not pose any cash flow timing issues for the SA. TAX BASE LIKELY TO BENEFIT FROM ONGOING DEVELOPMENT: While Oakland's 10 project areas have experienced incremental valuation (IV) losses, their cumulative tax base appears to be stabilizing and it is well positioned to benefit from both major ongoing development projects and planned redevelopment strategies for significantly under-developed land. EXPIRATION OF LARGEST PROJECT AREA: Although the project area which generates the most tax increment expires midway through the bonds, the RDA's debt service expense is somewhat front-loaded. BELOW-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS: Oakland's weak demographics could hinder future development. This is particularly true regarding its high unemployment rate, employment sector contraction, and below-average socioeconomic characteristics. CREDIT PROFILE Tax increment revenues are generated by 10 project areas in Oakland, which represent a cumulative 14,240 acres or 41% of the city's total area. The Central District Project Area is the largest tax increment generator and expires in 2022, but debt service drops off significantly in the same year. ECONOMIC AND TAX BASE CHALLENGES Oakland's weak demographics could hinder future development, particularly its high unemployment rate. At 13.7% in May 2012, the level is well above state and national averages. However, it does show improvement from a peak of 17.6% in August 2009. Other socio-economic characteristics are mixed. Median household income and individual poverty rate figures are below-average, but per capita money income is above-average. After very strong assessed valuation (AV) growth through fiscal 2008, gains slowed to 5.8% in fiscal 2009. Fiscal years 2010 and 2011 saw 3.4% and 4.8% declines, respectively, primarily due to residential and industrial property valuation losses. IV followed a similar pattern, with higher declines in fiscal years 2010 (negative 5.2%) and 2011 (negative 7.5%), with some stabilization in fiscal 2012 (0.8% growth). For planning purposes, the city is assuming no AV changes in fiscal years 2013 and 2014. IV is a low 1.63x the combined project areas' base value, which indicates high volatility in the event of further AV decline. The city remains somewhat vulnerable to appeals. The total value of appeals pending from fiscal years 2008-2012 is $3.647 billion (9.3%) of the city's taxable AV. Between fiscal years 2007-2011, the city lost an average of 17.3% of valuations for the properties appealed (in fiscal 2011, it was higher at 20.7%). At the historic loss rate of 17.3%, the city would face a future loss of approximately $630.9 million. In fiscal 2011, combined project area AV represented 35.7% of the city's total market valuation. On that basis, at the historic loss rate of 17.3%, the combined project areas could lose approximately $225.2 million (1.5%) of their fiscal 2012 AV. Such a loss, however, would likely be at least partially offset by the increased value generated by ongoing redevelopment projects. This is particularly true of those project areas with significant amounts of under-developed land. LOWER BUT STILL SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE Fiscal 2012 annual debt service coverage is a sound 1.76 times (x). MADS coverage holds up well under various Fitch stress scenarios. However, it would likely fall below 1.00x in the event that recent AV declines repeated or there was no AV growth. Annual debt service coverage, however, is expected to remain above 1.00x in all but the most extreme scenarios. These levels of coverage are noticeably lower than expected by Fitch at the time of its previous review. At that time, fiscal 2010 annual debt service coverage was a high 3.09x and MADS coverage was not expected to drop below 1.87x. The lower current and projected debt service coverage is due to the issuance of $47 million in additional parity debt in 2011 (which had not been intended at the time of the previous Fitch review and which is not rated by Fitch) and lower tax increment revenues due to IV declines. The series 2006 bonds are subordinate to Central District senior tax allocation refunding bonds, series 1992. It is important to note that he series 1992 bonds have only $13 million in outstanding principal, mature fully in 2014, and have never relied on housing set-aside tax increment revenues for debt service repayments. Contact: Primary Analyst Alan Gibson Director +1-415-732-7577 Fitch, Inc. 650 California Street, Fourth Floor, San Francisco, CA 94108 Secondary Analyst Stephen Walsh Director +1-415-732-7573 Committee Chairperson Jessalynn Moro Managing Director +1-212-908-0608 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: eli