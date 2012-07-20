July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Oakley Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$25.1 million subordinate TABs at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. --$7 million TABs, series 2003, at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The subordinate bonds are secured by net tax increment from the sole project area after debt service payment on the RDA's senior 2003 TABs, and a cash-funded debt service reserve fund. The senior TABs are secured by net tax increment, and a portion of debt service is additionally secured by housing set aside revenues and funds held in the low/moderate income housing fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS FURTHER DETERIORATION POSSIBLE: The 'BB' rating of the subordinate TABs reflects below 1 times (x) debt service coverage in fiscal 2012. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's continuing concern that additional declines in the project area's taxable assessed value (AV) may keep combined debt service coverage below 1x. While the pace of AV decline appears to have slowed significantly, Fitch stress tests demonstrate the likely use, and possible depletion, of the subordinate debt service reserve fund if AV declines re-accelerate or if modest declines persist for several consecutive years. SOLID COVERAGE ON SENIOR BONDS: The 'A' rating on the senior lien TABs reflects solid debt service coverage, largely due to low leverage that is unlikely to be materially impaired even if AV continues to deteriorate significantly. PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Oakley (the city) has been recognized as a successor agency (SA) to the RDA. A recognized obligation payment schedule (ROPS), which includes 2012 debt service on the bonds, has been approved by the oversight board and the state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. Although it includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. VULNERABLE TAX BASE: The project area has experienced severe AV contraction since fiscal 2008, although the rate of decline has moderated significantly. Fitch remains concerned that additional AV declines may materialize if economic conditions worsen. The project area benefits from its large size, limited but ongoing development, and good long-term growth prospects given the city's general economic characteristics. MODERATELY CONCENTRATED TAX BASE: The tax base is moderately concentrated with the top ten taxpayers comprising 20% of AV and 28% of incremental value (IV). MIXED ECONOMY: The local economy is performing adequately overall, with unemployment below the state and county averages and income levels in line with the region. The housing market shows signs of stabilization, but remains vulnerable to negative shocks. The city benefits from its access to major employment centers. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION MATERIAL AV DECLINE: Further material AV deterioration from present levels could pressure already inadequate subordinate debt service coverage levels. CREDIT PROFILE INADEQUATE SUBORDINATE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE The project area experienced a sharp AV contraction from fiscal 2008 to fiscal 2012, reducing Fitch estimated combined debt service coverage to just 0.97x in fiscal 2012. The SA used non-pledged cash assets to cover the shortfall on its March 2012 debt service payment and intends to do so again for the September 2012 payment, leaving the cash-funded debt service reserve untapped. Management stated that the SA will not retain additional unencumbered cash by the end of fiscal 2012, after accounting for the portion that will be used for the September debt service payment. Under management's budget scenario, which assumes 0% AV growth in the project area for fiscal 2013, Fitch estimated combined debt service coverage would decline slightly to 0.96x due to modestly ascending debt service through fiscal 2018. Management expects debt service coverage to improve in fiscal 2013 even without AV growth due to the elimination of the 20% housing set-aside requirement. This change would free up additional revenue and raise the Fitch estimated debt service coverage to 1.12x in fiscal 2013. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. Fitch conducted stress tests under original conditions (requiring the 20% housing set-aside) and adjusted conditions (eliminating the 20% housing set-aside requirement). In both cases, without the use of non-pledged resources or AV growth, pledged revenues would be insufficient to fully cover combined debt service payments, resulting in the potential use of the subordinate debt service reserve fund as early as fiscal year 2014. In scenarios featuring a re-acceleration of AV losses or persistent, modest AV declines the debt service reserve fund is both tapped and depleted prior to final bond maturity. For example, in a stress scenario performed under original conditions, a 3% AV loss in fiscal 2013 followed by 1% annual losses from fiscal 2014-2017 would result in the depletion of the subordinate debt service reserve by fiscal 2019 if significant AV growth did not materialize in fiscal 2018. Fitch will continue to monitor project area AV and debt service coverage levels take rating actions as appropriate. Even with the recent and severe AV contraction, Fitch-estimated senior debt service coverage for fiscal 2012 remains solid at 3.03x due to the bonds' low leverage levels. Even under the various stress scenarios described above, senior debt service coverage remains at solid levels. VULNERABLE TAX BASE The project area is a large 1,537 acres and tax payers represent various commercial, industrial, and residential (66% of AV) interests, which Fitch views somewhat positively given the likely reduced correlation between their economic performances. The tax base is moderately concentrated with the top 10 payers making up 20% of AV and 28% of IV. The project area's tax base contracted by a substantial 27% from fiscal 2008-2012 owing to widespread Proposition 8 re-assessments in residential properties, triggered by extreme home price losses and a severe slowdown in new construction activity. Management is budgeting for flat AV in fiscal 2013 due to a stabilizing real estate market and limited, but ongoing development within the project area. However, Fitch remains concerned that additional AV declines are possible given the slow pace of the economic recovery and constrained credit conditions. MIXED ECONOMY The City of Oakley serves approximately 35,400 residents in north-eastern Contra Costa County. Located between San Fran