July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Orange Cove Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$5.1 million tax allocation bonds, series 2004, to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The housing portion of the TABs is secured by a 20% set-aside from gross tax increment. The non-housing portion of the TABs is secured by a senior lien on tax increment, net of housing set-aside and pass-through payments. The bonds are also secured by a cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF). KEY RATING DRIVERS DOWNGRADE REFLECTS REDUCED COVERAGE: The rating downgrade largely reflects reduced debt coverage on the non-housing portion of the bonds largely due to increased tax-sharing pass-through payments. PROGRESS ON AB1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Orange Cove (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. Recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and reports that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The SA has stated its intent to track pledged revenue in the manner required under the bond indenture. Therefore, Fitch-calculated coverage assumes that former housing increment will only be available for the housing portion of the TABs and the remainder of debt service will be covered by non-housing revenue. JANUARY DISTRIBUTIONS COVER ANNUAL DEBT SERVICE: The SA did not receive a June 1 tax increment distribution from Fresno County due to an overpayment of tax increment distributions to the RDA in January 2012. SA officials indicate that the excess tax increment revenues received by the RDA in January and reserves on hand are sufficient to cover the upcoming series 2004 bond payment. AGRICULTURALLY-BASED ECONOMY: The area economy is based on agriculture, particularly citrus production with characteristically high levels of unemployment and low wealth indices. Recent jobs growth could be the start of economic stabilization. MODERATELY CONCENTRATED TAX BASE: The SA tax base displays some concentration. The top ten taxpayers account for 22% of assessed values (AV) and 28% of incremental value (IV). Four of the top ten taxpayers are citrus food processors while the remaining top ten taxpayers own multi-family residential facilities. MIXED AV TRENDS: Taxable value growth has fluctuated in recent years after sizable gains in fiscals 2008 and 2009. Fiscal 2012 AV remains well above AV levels reported in fiscal 2007. CREDIT PROFILE MODERATE OVERALL DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE LEVELS Debt service coverage for the non-housing portion of the bonds, which accounts for 80% of total debt service, declined to 1.5x maximum annual debt service (MADS) in fiscal 2011 from 2.0x MADS in fiscal 2009. This was primarily due to a significant increase in tax increment pass-throughs. City representatives speculate that increased pass-throughs are due to step-up payment provisions in the RDA's tax increment sharing agreement with Fresno County (the county). Fitch is concerned over the timing and magnitude of the increase given that the calculations used to determine pass-throughs are not readily available. Coverage of the housing portion of debt service remains robust at over 3.0x. However, assuming the terms of the indenture continue to apply, the rating reflects the lower non-housing coverage level of 1.5x MADS which is more consistent with a 'BBB+' rating. PROJECT AREA INCLUDES ALMOST ALL OF THE CITY The Orange Cove Redevelopment project area encompasses most of the city and portions of unincorporated the county within the city's sphere of influence. The area includes three sub-project areas which together occupy approximately 1,029 acres. About one quarter of the city is zoned for single and multi-family residential, while other areas are designated for commercial and industrial uses. MIXED TAX BASE TRENDS RECENTLY Taxable value trends have been uneven over the past three fiscal years after AV nearly doubled between fiscals 1998 and 2009. The recent fluctuations are attributable to a one-time increase in unsecured AV in fiscal 2011 which added $2.5 million to the tax rolls; increasing total AV by 1.9%. Officials speculate that that additional AV represented equipment or temporary facilities for one or more of the major citrus packing houses, which subsequently fell off the tax rolls in fiscal 2012. Consequently, fiscal 2012 AV declined by 1.7%. Officials project a slight drop in AV for fiscal 2013 before stabilizing. The tax base is somewhat concentrated with the top ten taxpayers accounting for 22% of AV and 28% of incremental value (IV). Citrus packing houses constitute four of the top ten taxpayers representing over 10% of AV. IV to base year value is relatively high 3.7x, which serves to moderate IV volatility relative to changes in AV. Appeals activity is not significant, based on a survey of the top twenty taxpayers which revealed no tax appeals filed by any of them over the past two years. WEAK ECONOMIC PROFILE The city lies approximately 250 miles northeast of Los Angeles in the San Joaquin Valley at the edge of California's Sierra Foothills. The area economy is heavily dependent upon local citrus crops for employment including tree orchards and related packing houses. The city's population grew rapidly during most of the past decade, attracted to inexpensive housing, but growth has slowed since 2008. County unemployment rates are typically above state and national levels, but soared to over 16% in 2009 and 2010 as overall employment contracted by 5%. The economy appears to be stabilizing if not slightly recovering as indicated by May 2012 employment growth of nearly 10,000 jobs within the county or 2.5% over the same period in 2011. County foreclosure rates are high. However, foreclosure activity within the city is well below prior year levels. Typical of agriculturally-based economies, wealth indices are significantly below the state and national benchmarks.