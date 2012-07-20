(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Investment manager Highstar Capital, which indirectly owns solid waste
services company Advanced Disposal Services Inc., announced its affiliate has
agreed to acquire Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc. from Veolia Environmental
Services North America Corp.
-- Highstar intends to combine its proposed investment in the Veolia
assets with its existing investments in Advanced Disposal and Interstate Waste
Services Inc.
-- We are placing our ratings on Advanced Disposal on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all its ratings,
including its 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Jacksonville, Fla.-based
Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADS) on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rationale
Star Atlantic Waste Holdings LP (not rated), an affiliate of investment
manager Highstar, will acquire Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc. (not rated) from
Veolia Environmental Services North America Corp. (not rated), a unit of
Veolia Environnement S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2). The CreditWatch placement
reflects our view that if Highstar's acquisition of Veolia's solid waste
business is executed as proposed, ADS will become part of a new solid waste
services company that is likely to carry higher debt leverage and weaker
credit measures than ADS as a stand-alone company. Star Atlantic has obtained
committed financing from multiple banks and intends to purchase the U.S. solid
waste businesses for $1.9 billion. Although we believe the new $1.4 billion
revenue company is likely to benefit from its larger scale of operations and
wider geographic diversity, the new entity's financial risk profile could be
weak enough to justify a modest downgrade.
CreditWatch
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. We will
monitor developments relating to this transaction and will resolve the
CreditWatch listing once further details related to the transaction become
available. We intend to meet with management to discuss a variety of topics
related to the transaction, such as integration risks, the pro forma capital
structure, and management's strategic and financial policies. We could lower
the ratings on ADS if the company's financial risk profile weakens as we
expect following the transaction.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Advanced Disposal Services Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating 3 3
(New York Ratings Team)