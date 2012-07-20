(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has removed from Rating Watch Negative the following
tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Orange Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA):
--$1.2 million TABs, series 1997A, 'A+';
--$38.9 million TABs, series 2003A, 'A+';
--$180,000 TABs, series 2003B, 'A+';
--$30.5 million TABs, series 2008A, 'A+';
--$5.8 million TABs, series 2008B, 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Outstanding bonds are secured by tax increment revenues generated within the
sole project area. Tax increment revenues exclude senior pass-through/tax
sharing agreements, that portion of housing set-aside revenues not eligible to
be used to pay non-housing related debt service, and administrative fees.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Orange (the city) has been
recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation
payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been
approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient
payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included
in the ROPS.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. Although it includes what Fitch believes
are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going
forward, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and
that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher
calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is
inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing
increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the
availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before
factoring this increased coverage into the rating.
CASH FLOW TIMING RESERVE: The SA intends to request a cash flow reserve on
future ROPS to deal with the uneven debt service payments. Fitch assumes in its
rating that such a reserve will be approved in accordance with AB 1484 (the
trailer bill). Therefore the dissolution act poses no additional cash flow
timing issues.
Additional information on the RDA is available in Fitch's Dec. 5, 2011 release,
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
(New York Ratings Team)