(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has removed the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) from Rating Watch Negative for the Palm Springs Community Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$12.8 million Merged Project No. 1 TABs, series 2007 A & B, 'A'; --$6.2 million Merged Project No. 2 TABs, series 2007 C, 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. SECURITY The 2007A&B and 2007C bonds are secured by a pledge of and first lien on incremental property tax revenues in merged project areas no. 1 and no. 2, respectively. This is less amounts set aside for low and moderate income housing and amounts due to overlapping jurisdictions. Both series are on parity with the RDA's 2004 TABs. PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Palm Springs (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), including calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to the county auditor-controller. ADEQUATE REVENUE TRACKING: The SA is tracking revenues on a project area-specific basis. The SA has also indicated its intent to allocate any potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with security requirements under bond indentures. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION REDUCED COVERAGE: A material reduction in taxable assessed value or pledged tax increment revenue would increase downward pressure on the ratings. Additional information on the RDA is available in Fitch's Oct. 4, 2011 release, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)