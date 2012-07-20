(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has removed the following tax allocation bonds
(TABs) from Rating Watch Negative for the Palm Springs Community Redevelopment
Agency, CA (the RDA):
--$12.8 million Merged Project No. 1 TABs, series 2007 A & B, 'A';
--$6.2 million Merged Project No. 2 TABs, series 2007 C, 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
SECURITY
The 2007A&B and 2007C bonds are secured by a pledge of and first lien on
incremental property tax revenues in merged project areas no. 1 and no. 2,
respectively. This is less amounts set aside for low and moderate income housing
and amounts due to overlapping jurisdictions. Both series are on parity with the
RDA's 2004 TABs.
PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Palm Springs (the city) has been
recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation
payment schedules (ROPS), including calendar 2012 debt service, have been
approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient
payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included
in the ROPS.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are
improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward.
However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to
the county auditor-controller.
ADEQUATE REVENUE TRACKING: The SA is tracking revenues on a project
area-specific basis. The SA has also indicated its intent to allocate any
potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with
security requirements under bond indentures.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in
higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However,
this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only
non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the
availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before
factoring this increased coverage into the rating.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
REDUCED COVERAGE: A material reduction in taxable assessed value or pledged tax
increment revenue would increase downward pressure on the ratings.
Additional information on the RDA is available in Fitch's Oct. 4, 2011 release,
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)