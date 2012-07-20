(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative
the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for Pittsburg Redevelopment Agency, CA
(the RDA):
--$129 million senior non-housing TABs, at 'A';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch also removes the Rating Watch Negative and affirms the following TABs with
a Negative Outlook:
--$144.2 million subordinate non-housing TABs at 'BB+';
The following TABs remain on Rating Watch Negative by Fitch:
--$26.6 million housing TABs at 'BBB'.
SECURITY
The senior non-housing TABs are secured by all tax revenues allocable to the
successor agency (SA) collected within the sole project area. This is minus the
20% housing set-aside, and a county administrative fee. The subordinate
non-housing TABs are secured by all taxes allocated to the SA, a general bond
reserve (additive to standard debt service reserve fund), and payments from swap
contracts, minus senior debt service payments, the 20% housing set-aside, and
the county administrative fee. The housing TABs are secured by a first lien on
the 20% housing set-aside revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CASH FLOW TIMING ISSUES: The Rating Outlook Negative reflects Fitch's concern
about a cash flow timing gap that is somewhat exacerbated by the dissolution of
RDAs. This concern is not fully mitigated due to the SA's insufficient internal
liquidity, aside from debt service reserve funds. Fitch also remains concerned
over uncertainty about the city's (implied general obligation bonds rated 'AA-')
continued willingness to provide cash flow loans if debt service coverage
continues to fall.
PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Pittsburg (the city) has been
recognized as the SA to the RDA. The recognized obligation payment schedules
(ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the
oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with
available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are
improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward.
However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA is disputing the size of the required $3.5
million repayment. If the SA were to ultimately lose its appeal, the subordinate
bonds would not be materially impacted due to $44 million of LOC-required
subordinate TAB cash reserves (in excess of the SA's standard debt service
reserve funds).
The Rating Watch Negative on the housing TABs reflects the lack of any such
excess reserves. Thus, if a portion of the claw back were to be allocated to the
housing bonds, it could result in a one-time draw on the housing debt service
reserve fund that would nonetheless likely be replenished in future years with
surplus housing tax increment.
CASH FLOW RESOLUTION PROPOSED. Management has identified a method of permanently
closing its cash flow timing gap. However, it assumes sufficient proceeds from
liquidation of assets and would require approval from the California Department
of Finance (DOF) and the RDA's oversight board.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. The SA has stated its intent to track pledged
revenue in the manner required under bond indentures. Therefore, Fitch believes
that in the event of a shortfall in total tax increment revenue, housing bond
debt service payments would continue to be made from the portion of revenue
formerly allocated to housing purposes.
LOC EXTENDED. In March, 2011, the SA successfully extended its letter of credit
(LOC) supporting the non-housing 2004A bonds for an additional three years. As a
condition of the renewal, the SA increased the size of its 2004A debt service
reserve fund by $10 million and created a $2 million administrative expense
reserve.
UNUSUALLY LARGE RESERVES. The subordinate TABs' debt service reserves are sized
to atypically high levels. This provides an adequate cushion for bondholders
against falling assessed valuation (AV); Fitch estimates that these reserves
would need to be drawn upon if AV falls moderately from current levels.
PARTIAL HOUSING MARKET STABILIZATION. AV is benefiting from a degree of
stabilization in the housing market, as evidenced by substantially lower
foreclosure levels and more modest home price contractions compared to recent
years. Recent AV changes have been in line with Fitch's expectations. Further,
pending appeals are small as a percentage of total AV and so do not pose a
material risk to AV.
SWAP ISSUES. The SA's variable-rate bonds (non-housing subordinate series 2004A
not rated by Fitch) are hedged with an interest rate swap with a negative $20
million termination value. If the counterparty were to terminate the swap, the
payment would be subordinate to subordinate TAB payments, so TAB debt service
ought not be affected.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION ON THE SUBORDINATE NON-HOUSING BONDS
-- INABILITY TO DEAL WITH CASH FLOW GAP. A downgrade may take place if the SA
were not able or willing to close its ongoing cash flow gap with asset sales or
through other permanent means. The cash flow gap would not impact senior bonds.
-- FURTHER MATERIAL AV DECLINES. Substantial AV declines exceeding Fitch's range
of expectations could lower debt service coverage to a level inconsistent with
the 'BB+' rating category.
-- SWAP, LOC COMPLICATIONS. Complications arising from the SA's swap and LOC
potentially could expose the SA to higher debt service costs. This in turn has
the capacity to materially lower debt service coverage.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION ON THE HOUSING BONDS
-- CLAW BACK ISSUES. If the SA were to lose its appeal over the size of its claw
back payment and it then allocated a material portion of such payment to its
housing debt, resulting in a potential drawdown of the housing TAB's debt
service reserve fund, Fitch would downgrade the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
CASH FLOW TIMING MAY AFFECT SUBORDINATE NON-HOUSING BONDS
The Negative Rating Outlook on the subordinate non-housing bonds largely
reflects Fitch's concern regarding ongoing cash flow loans needed to avoid draws
on reserve funds (included in and outside the indenture). The SA historically
has paid for debt service using cash advances from the city's investment pool,
later reimbursing the pool with tax increment. Although this process has
operated as planned in the past, it could be problematic moving forward. Issues
could arise if the SA were expected to be unable to pay back such loans due to
inadequate debt service coverage. In this case the city likely would no longer
make such loans. Further, dissolution legislation requires the county to
disburse April tax increment in June, thus extending the SA cash flow timing gap
by two months.
Management believes that the potential liquidation of the SA's land assets would
be sufficient to permanently close the $20 million cash flow gap. However, the
use of such proceeds for cash flow purposes would require approval from DOF and
the SA's oversight board. To date, DOF has permitted all TABs and most requested
items on the SA's ROPS, including a $12 million placeholder to allow for a cash
flow reserve. Although DOF has been inconsistent regarding the approval of
non-TAB ROPS items with other agencies, due t