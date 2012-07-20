(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for Pittsburg Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$129 million senior non-housing TABs, at 'A'; The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also removes the Rating Watch Negative and affirms the following TABs with a Negative Outlook: --$144.2 million subordinate non-housing TABs at 'BB+'; The following TABs remain on Rating Watch Negative by Fitch: --$26.6 million housing TABs at 'BBB'. SECURITY The senior non-housing TABs are secured by all tax revenues allocable to the successor agency (SA) collected within the sole project area. This is minus the 20% housing set-aside, and a county administrative fee. The subordinate non-housing TABs are secured by all taxes allocated to the SA, a general bond reserve (additive to standard debt service reserve fund), and payments from swap contracts, minus senior debt service payments, the 20% housing set-aside, and the county administrative fee. The housing TABs are secured by a first lien on the 20% housing set-aside revenues. KEY RATING DRIVERS CASH FLOW TIMING ISSUES: The Rating Outlook Negative reflects Fitch's concern about a cash flow timing gap that is somewhat exacerbated by the dissolution of RDAs. This concern is not fully mitigated due to the SA's insufficient internal liquidity, aside from debt service reserve funds. Fitch also remains concerned over uncertainty about the city's (implied general obligation bonds rated 'AA-') continued willingness to provide cash flow loans if debt service coverage continues to fall. PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Pittsburg (the city) has been recognized as the SA to the RDA. The recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA is disputing the size of the required $3.5 million repayment. If the SA were to ultimately lose its appeal, the subordinate bonds would not be materially impacted due to $44 million of LOC-required subordinate TAB cash reserves (in excess of the SA's standard debt service reserve funds). The Rating Watch Negative on the housing TABs reflects the lack of any such excess reserves. Thus, if a portion of the claw back were to be allocated to the housing bonds, it could result in a one-time draw on the housing debt service reserve fund that would nonetheless likely be replenished in future years with surplus housing tax increment. CASH FLOW RESOLUTION PROPOSED. Management has identified a method of permanently closing its cash flow timing gap. However, it assumes sufficient proceeds from liquidation of assets and would require approval from the California Department of Finance (DOF) and the RDA's oversight board. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The SA has stated its intent to track pledged revenue in the manner required under bond indentures. Therefore, Fitch believes that in the event of a shortfall in total tax increment revenue, housing bond debt service payments would continue to be made from the portion of revenue formerly allocated to housing purposes. LOC EXTENDED. In March, 2011, the SA successfully extended its letter of credit (LOC) supporting the non-housing 2004A bonds for an additional three years. As a condition of the renewal, the SA increased the size of its 2004A debt service reserve fund by $10 million and created a $2 million administrative expense reserve. UNUSUALLY LARGE RESERVES. The subordinate TABs' debt service reserves are sized to atypically high levels. This provides an adequate cushion for bondholders against falling assessed valuation (AV); Fitch estimates that these reserves would need to be drawn upon if AV falls moderately from current levels. PARTIAL HOUSING MARKET STABILIZATION. AV is benefiting from a degree of stabilization in the housing market, as evidenced by substantially lower foreclosure levels and more modest home price contractions compared to recent years. Recent AV changes have been in line with Fitch's expectations. Further, pending appeals are small as a percentage of total AV and so do not pose a material risk to AV. SWAP ISSUES. The SA's variable-rate bonds (non-housing subordinate series 2004A not rated by Fitch) are hedged with an interest rate swap with a negative $20 million termination value. If the counterparty were to terminate the swap, the payment would be subordinate to subordinate TAB payments, so TAB debt service ought not be affected. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION ON THE SUBORDINATE NON-HOUSING BONDS -- INABILITY TO DEAL WITH CASH FLOW GAP. A downgrade may take place if the SA were not able or willing to close its ongoing cash flow gap with asset sales or through other permanent means. The cash flow gap would not impact senior bonds. -- FURTHER MATERIAL AV DECLINES. Substantial AV declines exceeding Fitch's range of expectations could lower debt service coverage to a level inconsistent with the 'BB+' rating category. -- SWAP, LOC COMPLICATIONS. Complications arising from the SA's swap and LOC potentially could expose the SA to higher debt service costs. This in turn has the capacity to materially lower debt service coverage. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION ON THE HOUSING BONDS -- CLAW BACK ISSUES. If the SA were to lose its appeal over the size of its claw back payment and it then allocated a material portion of such payment to its housing debt, resulting in a potential drawdown of the housing TAB's debt service reserve fund, Fitch would downgrade the rating. CREDIT PROFILE CASH FLOW TIMING MAY AFFECT SUBORDINATE NON-HOUSING BONDS The Negative Rating Outlook on the subordinate non-housing bonds largely reflects Fitch's concern regarding ongoing cash flow loans needed to avoid draws on reserve funds (included in and outside the indenture). The SA historically has paid for debt service using cash advances from the city's investment pool, later reimbursing the pool with tax increment. Although this process has operated as planned in the past, it could be problematic moving forward. Issues could arise if the SA were expected to be unable to pay back such loans due to inadequate debt service coverage. In this case the city likely would no longer make such loans. Further, dissolution legislation requires the county to disburse April tax increment in June, thus extending the SA cash flow timing gap by two months. Management believes that the potential liquidation of the SA's land assets would be sufficient to permanently close the $20 million cash flow gap. However, the use of such proceeds for cash flow purposes would require approval from DOF and the SA's oversight board. To date, DOF has permitted all TABs and most requested items on the SA's ROPS, including a $12 million placeholder to allow for a cash flow reserve. Although DOF has been inconsistent regarding the approval of non-TAB ROPS items with other agencies, due t