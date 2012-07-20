(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Redding Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$23.6 million SHASTEC Redevelopment Project TABs, series 2006, to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following ratings: --$26 million Canby-Hilltop-Cypress Redevelopment Project TABs, series 2003A, at 'A'; --$5 million Market Street Redevelopment Project TABs, series 2003, at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of the RDA's net tax increment revenues produced by levies against the incremental valuation in the project area, as well as revenues held in certain funds by the RDA. All three bonds have cash funded debt service reserves. In addition, the Canby-Hilltop-Cypress and Market Street Redevelopment Project TABs are required under their respective indentures to establish an additional reserve equal to 1.2x maximum annual debt service. KEY RATING DRIVERS COVERAGE, TAX BASE DECLINE: The downgrade of the SHASTEC project area TABs reflects coverage erosion due to sizeable assessed value (AV) declines and the possibility of further tax base contraction given the relatively low coverage. In contrast, higher coverage cushions somewhat mitigate the large AV declines for the two other project areas. PROGESS ON AB1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Redding (the city) has been recognized as a successor agency (SA) to the RDA. A recognized obligation payment schedule (ROPS), which includes 2012 debt service on the bonds, has been approved by the oversight board, county, and state. The SA has received sufficient payments to cover the debt service included in the ROPs for calendar year 2012. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and reports that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments. ADEQUATE REVENUE TRACKING: The SA is tracking revenues on a project area-specific basis and has indicated its intent to allocate any potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with security requirements under bond indentures. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. This is because debt service coverage does not materially change assuming this commingling. CREDIT PROFILE The SA received approval for its ROPS for each project area for the January to June 2012 and July to December 2012 periods. Its debt service payments were approved, though some other items, such as loan agreements with the city were not. The approved ROPS includes the cash-funded reserves for all three project areas. The July to December ROPS were approved for a combined $3.7 million and the SA received $3.5 million on June 15. This amount is sufficient to cover debt service payments of $2.7 million on the non-housing TABs due in August 2012. The SA has $19 million in cash on hand. The funds that the SA has received from the county are separated by project area. However, there is no longer a distinction between housing and non-housing tax increment. This lack of distinction does not meaningfully affect coverage. This is because the Market Street and SHASTEC project areas do not have housing bonds and coverage on housing TABs for the Canby-Hilltop-Cypress project area is similar to non-housing TAB coverage. Staff reports no issues with the relationship between the SA and the oversight board. AV continued to decline in each of the project areas in fiscal 2012. Due to a 7% decline in AV and resulting 10.5% loss of tax increment revenue, coverage for the SHASTEC TABs declined to 1.4x in fiscal 2011. AV for the project area declined an additional 5.3% in fiscal 2012, leading to further erosion in coverage and the downgrade to 'BBB+' given the already relatively low coverage cushion. AV declined 8.8% fiscal 2012 for the Canby-Hilltop-Cypress project area and 8.3% for the Market Street project area. Nonetheless, coverage (2.22x and 3.7x, respectively, in fiscal 2011) remains adequate at their rating levels. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)