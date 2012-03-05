(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
March 5 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to
U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured
notes due 2022 and 2042. The company is issuing the notes under
its shelf registration for well-known and seasoned issuers filed
on Sept. 15, 2009.
The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank
equally with all of Newmont's existing and future unsecured and
unsubordinated debt. We expect the company to use proceeds to
repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for
general corporate purposes.
Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on
Newmont reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory"
business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile.
Strengths include the company's position as one of the world's
largest gold producers, its significant and diversified reserve
base, currently favorable gold prices, "strong" liquidity and
credit metrics that are in line with a modest financial risk
profile. The large ongoing capital spending required to find and
develop reserves and maintain production levels, increasing
operating costs (though consistent with industry trends), and
exposure to volatile gold prices somewhat mitigate these
strengths in our assessment.
Pro forma for the proposed offering, we expect the gold and
copper miner's adjusted debt to increase from 1x EBITDA in 2011
but remain at or less than the 2.5x maximum threshold that we
consider to support our current ratings. This expectation
assumes that gold prices, currently about $1,700 per ounce, do
not fall below the $1,400-$1,500 range for an extended period of
time over the next two years. Gold prices, similar to
currencies, are highly influenced by factors other than typical
supply-and-demand fundamentals. We believe that current
uncertainty in the global economy should continue to support
high prices in the next one to two years. We could revise our
outlook to negative or lower our ratings if gold prices drop
below this level or if production costs increase more than we
currently anticipate.
RATINGS LIST
Newmont Mining Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2042 BBB+
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)