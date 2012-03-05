(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

March 5 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2042. The company is issuing the notes under its shelf registration for well-known and seasoned issuers filed on Sept. 15, 2009.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of Newmont's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated debt. We expect the company to use proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Newmont reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. Strengths include the company's position as one of the world's largest gold producers, its significant and diversified reserve base, currently favorable gold prices, "strong" liquidity and credit metrics that are in line with a modest financial risk profile. The large ongoing capital spending required to find and develop reserves and maintain production levels, increasing operating costs (though consistent with industry trends), and exposure to volatile gold prices somewhat mitigate these strengths in our assessment.

Pro forma for the proposed offering, we expect the gold and copper miner's adjusted debt to increase from 1x EBITDA in 2011 but remain at or less than the 2.5x maximum threshold that we consider to support our current ratings. This expectation assumes that gold prices, currently about $1,700 per ounce, do not fall below the $1,400-$1,500 range for an extended period of time over the next two years. Gold prices, similar to currencies, are highly influenced by factors other than typical supply-and-demand fundamentals. We believe that current uncertainty in the global economy should continue to support high prices in the next one to two years. We could revise our outlook to negative or lower our ratings if gold prices drop below this level or if production costs increase more than we currently anticipate.

Newmont Mining Corp.

Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/--

Rating Assigned

Senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2042 BBB+ (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)