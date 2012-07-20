(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Rohnert Park Community Development Commission, CA (the CDC): --$15.5 million TABs, series 1999, 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The TABs are special obligations payable from gross tax increment revenues from the sole Rohnert Park redevelopment project area, less certain fees, school district and county pass-throughs, and the 20% housing set aside. KEY RATING DRIVERS PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Rohnert Park (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the CDC. Calendar 2012 debt service was included on the recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS) and approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. Although it includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The SA is tracking revenues by housing and non-housing, The SA has indicated its intent to allocate any potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with security requirements under bond indentures CASH FLOW TIMING RESERVE: The SA intends to request a cash flow reserve on future ROPS to deal with the uneven debt service payments. Fitch assumes in its rating that such a reserve will be approved in accordance with AB 1484 (the trailer bill). Therefore the dissolution act poses no additional cash flow timing issues. Additional information on the CDC is available in Fitch's Nov. 29, 2011 release, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)