(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III LLC's issuance is a stranded cost ABS securitization backed by transition bond collateral.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A bonds.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's ability to withstand cash flow stress scenarios, full and timely principal payments, and the issuer's statutory right to impose a special, irrevocable, nonbypassable transition charge on retail electric customers within AEP Texas Central Co.'s service territory, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III LLC's $800.0 million senior secured transition bonds (see list). The note issuance is a stranded cost asset-backed securities transaction backed by transition bond collateral. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 5, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of, among other factors, the issuer's statutory right to impose a special, irrevocable, nonbypassable transition charge on retail electric customers within AEP Texas Central Co.'s (TCC's) service territory. The transition charge is collected from all existing and future retail electric customers within TCC's service territory, with certain limited exceptions specified in the financing order and the statute, even if those customers elect to purchase electricity from another supplier or choose to operate certain new on-site generation or if the utility goes out of business and its service area is acquired by another utility or is municipalized. The preliminary ratings are also based on our view of each class's ability to withstand our cash flow stress scenarios, the transaction's capital subaccount, the length of time between each class's legal and expected final maturity dates, and the transaction's strengths and weaknesses as we describe below. The preliminary ratings address timely interest and full principal payments by the final legal maturity date, which is 15 months after the expected maturity date of class A-3 and one year after the expected maturity dates of classes A-1 and A-2. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III LLC Class Rating Amount

(mil. $) A-1 AAA (sf) 307.3 A-2 AAA (sf) 179.4 A-3 AAA (sf) 313.3 (New York Ratings Team)