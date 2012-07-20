(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative
the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the San Diego Redevelopment
Agency, CA (the RDA):
--$16 million outstanding North Park Redevelopment Project TABs series 2000,
2003A and 2003B at 'A+';
--$158 million Centre City Redevelopment Project subordinate TABs series 1999C,
2000A & B, 2001A, 2003A, 2004A and 2006A at 'AA-';
--$139 million Centre City Redevelopment Project tax allocation housing bonds
(taxable) series 2004C & D, 2006B and 2008A at 'AA-' ;
--$20.5 million Centre City Redevelopment Project subordinate parking bonds
series 2003B at 'A';
--$5.2 million City Heights Redevelopment Project housing set-aside TABs series
2003A and 2003B at 'A+' ;
--$15 million Horton Plaza Redevelopment Project subordinate TABs series 2000 at
'A-';
--$6.3 million Horton Plaza Redevelopment Project subordinate TABs series 2003A
at "A-';
--$8 million Horton Plaza Redevelopment Project tax allocation housing bonds
series 2003C (taxable) at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Centre City:
The subordinate TABs are special obligations payable from Centre City project
area gross tax increment revenues. This is less the 20% housing set aside,
statutory pass-through payments and the county's administrative fee and
subordinate to senior lien bonds (approximately $30 million outstanding, not
rated by Fitch).
The tax allocation housing bonds are special obligations payable from the Centre
City project area's 20% of gross revenues set aside for housing, net of the
county's administrative fee.
The subordinate parking bonds are secured by operating revenues (net of
operation and maintenance costs) of the parking facilities and a pledge of the
City of San Diego parking meter revenues (which is subordinate to senior parking
revenue bonds, not rated by Fitch). The bonds are also secured by a third lien
pledge of tax increment revenue up to the parking bonds' maximum annual debt
service (MADS).
North Park:
The senior tax allocation bonds are special obligations payable from North Park
project area gross tax increment revenues. This is less the 20% housing set
aside, statutory pass-through payments and the county's administrative fee.
Additional security is provided by the ability of the 20% housing set-aside to
pay 24.5% of senior lien debt service.
City Heights:
The senior TABs are special obligations payable from North Park project area
gross tax increment revenues, less the 20% housing set aside, statutory
pass-through payments and the county's administrative fee. Additional security
is provided by the ability of the 20% housing set-aside to pay 24.5% of senior
lien debt service.
Horton Plaza:
The subordinate TABs are special obligations payable from Horton Plaza project
area gross tax increment revenues, less the 20% housing set aside, subordinate
to senior lien bonds.
The tax allocation housing bonds are special obligations payable from the Horton
Plaza project area 20% of gross revenues housing set-aside revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PROGRESS ON AB1X26 IMPLIMENTATION: The City has been recognized as a successor
agency (SA) to the former San Diego Redevelopment Agency (the Agency). A
recognized obligation payment schedule (ROPS), including 2012 debt service on
the bonds, has been approved by the county and the state. The SA has received
sufficient payments to cover the debt service included in the ROPS.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are
improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward.
However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and
that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments.
REVENUE COMMINGLING ACROSS PROJECT AREAS: Tax increment revenues for 2012 were
received on a commingled basis without detail across project areas. The SA
applied revenues to debt service and respected senior/subordinate indenture
provisions. Funds received were combined with available reserves to meet debt
service in March and September 2012. The SA has requested guidance from the DOF
and county on how to maintain project area details in the future.
Historically, gross tax increment for all project areas has provided significant
coverage of TAB debt service and marginal coverage of all debt service including
ROPS approved loans and notes payable. If future revenues remain commingled, it
may be appropriate to evaluate coverage on a commingled basis rather than by
project area. Combined coverage levels will be highly reflective of the Centre
City project area. Reason being is the project area generated 65% of the total
agency tax increment revenues and accounts for 68% of total TAB debt
outstanding.
CREDIT PROFILE:
In February 2012, the City of San Diego became the Successor Agency (SA) for the
Redevelopment Agency. The City's Office of the Mayor is charged to coordinate
all former RDA activities and maintain funds separate from City funds. The SA
has received ROPS approval for the January-June 2012 and July-December 2012
periods which included TAB debt service for 2012. Prior to dissolution, the
Agency received sufficient funds from San Diego County in January 2012. Together
with available cash reserves, the funds were used to fund debt service payments
for March and September 2012.
The SA has received approved ROPS for 2012 but received limited funds from the
county given the funds already received in January 2012. The SA expects to
receive sufficient funds in the January-June 2013 and July-December 2013 ROPS to
cover all SA TAB debt service requirements for 2013 (approximately $57 million).
SA reserve balances are significant and likely to be directed to be used for
future debt service payments or transferred to another governmental entity.
To date the SA has received commingled funds (housing and non-housing increment
and project areas are not separately identified) to apply to its ROPS. As such
the SA anticipates first applying funds to ROPS approved TAB debt service and
expects to continue to respect various senior and subordinate lien priorities.
While the SA is treating funds as commingled and project areas as merged, they
have asked the DOF for guidance and for project area detail information. Fitch
does not rate all project areas given the significance of Centre City to overall
revenues and debt. That said, Fitch believes it is able to analyze appropriately
the economics of the overall San Diego RDA. All Fitch-rated TABS benefit from a
cash-funded debt service reserve funded at the lower of MADS, 125% AADS or 10%
outstanding principal.
PROJECT AREA CREDIT PROFILES:
NORTH PARK:
SOUND DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE LEVELS: Annual debt service coverage for the senior
TABs has exceeded 3.40 times (x) the past three years, including coverage of
4.34x in fiscal 2011. All-in coverage including subordinate TAB debt service is
also sound at over 2.3x the past two years and estimated to be 2.49x for 2011.
Under various Fitch designed stress scenarios, coverage levels of senior TAB
maximum annual debt service are forecasted to remain strong.
SOLID PROJECT AREA TAX BASE GROWTH: While small at only 555 acres, the project
area experienced significant growth between 2002 and 2009 which increased AV by
100% to a peak of $1.17 billion in 2009. Despite recent assessed valuation (AV)
declines of 4.6% or 7.3% I