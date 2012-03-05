(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We assigned our 'BBB-' rating to Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.'s $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2024.

-- The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repurchase $175 million of outstanding 7.0% senior notes due 2016 and repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under the unsecured credit facility.

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to a $400 million senior unsecured note offering by Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.. The notes mature on March 15, 2024. We also assigned a '2' recovery to the notes, indicating our expectation for a substantial recovery (70%-90%) in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repurchase $175 million of outstanding 7.0% senior notes due 2016 and repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its unsecured credit facility. Omega entered into a new four-year $475 million unsecured revolving credit facility on Aug. 16, 2011. The balance on the new credit facility was $283 million at March 1, 2012. Omega is the largest pure-play, publicly traded owner of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs) in the U.S. The company ended 2011 with investments in 385 SNFs, 10 ALFs, five specialty hospitals, and fixed-rate mortgages on 32 SNFs. The company's undepreciated asset base of roughly $2.8 billion is on the smaller side of Standard & Poor's rated REITs, and its 51 third-party operators represent a more concentrated tenant base, with the 10 largest operators accounting for close to three quarters of 2011 contractual rent. The stable outlook on our corporate credit rating on Omega reflects our expectation for adequate rent coverage post-Medicare reimbursement cuts. We believe the long-term, triple-net nature of Omega's leases should provide some cushion to cash flows in the event of additional tenant margin pressure and continue to support current debt coverage measures. We would consider a downgrade if tenant stress causes fixed-charge coverage to fall below 2.6x or if the company pursues large, leveraged acquisitions such that debt-to-EBITDA increased and remained above 5.0x. The reimbursement risk inherent to the skilled nursing business precludes the likelihood of an upgrade in the near term. For our most recent report on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., please see our full analysis published Dec. 15, 2011. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, published June 21, 2011. RATINGS LIST Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- RATING ASSIGNED Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. $400 mil. sr. unsecured notes due 2024 BBB-

(New York Ratings Team)