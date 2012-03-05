(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Standard Chartered plc's (SC) and its subsidiary Standard Chartered Bank's (SCB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' and revised the Outlooks to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The Outlook revisions reflect SC's continued rapid growth into markets where Fitch believes systemic risks are growing due to the rising influence of the rapidly developing Chinese economy and its large banking sector. Consequently, Fitch considers it is possible that SC's broad-based and diverse performance, a key ratings strength, could become increasingly skewed towards a few key markets, including lower-rated China ('A+'/Stable) and India ('BBB-'/Stable). SC generated around three-quarters of its 2011 pre-tax profit from Asia-Pacific and India and Fitch considers none of the local operations would be rated in the 'AA' category on a standalone basis. The profit contribution from China, 3% of pre-tax profit in 2011, significantly understates China's rising importance to SC due to its increasing interconnectedness with many countries in Asia-Pacific and globally. This is particularly true for Hong Kong, where SC recorded the strongest profit growth in 2011 following above-sector loan growth. Hong Kong represented 23% of pre-tax profit in 2011 and 20% of assets employed at end-2011. A significant portion of the new lending booked in Hong Kong is related to mainland China, as indicated by rapid increases in reported cross-border China exposures, which totalled USD35bn at end-2011 (2011: +76%, 2010: +98%, 2009: +28%), in addition to the in-country exposures of its Chinese subsidiary, Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited. Fitch has recently taken a number of negative rating actions on Hong Kong banks due to structural changes in the banking sector in line with increasing interconnectedness with China. Major concerns relating to China exposures stem from heightened risks to the Chinese banking sector, compounded by under-developed corporate governance and imperfect risk mitigation (see 'China's Growing Importance for Hong Kong Banks', dated 24 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). SC's ratings could be downgraded if there were signs of increased correlations between its key markets, which would reduce the geographical diversification benefits of its franchise supporting the current ratings level. The ratings could also be downgraded if there was a deterioration in asset quality beyond the expectations of a normal cyclical downturn in one or more of its key markets or if earnings and capitalisation were no longer considered commensurate with SC's risks as they evolve in the context of the high rating level and low tolerance to volatility. SC's performance remained resilient in 2011. Weaker earnings contribution in India, historically a significant contributor, was more than offset by improvements elsewhere, with Singapore becoming the third market to achieve more than USD1bn pre-tax profit contribution. Loan growth in 2011 (+9%) largely related to Wholesale Banking (WB) including Hong Kong and Singapore, partly offset by shrinkage in India in H211. Earnings remain well-diversified by products and SC benefits from its wide network, which enables it to serve international clients better than many local banks. Fitch views SC's impaired loan ratio of 1.6% at end-2011 (end-2010: 1.9%) as being strong but below cyclical averages and expects impairments to normalise. Liquidity management is conservative and capitalisation compares well to peers. Fitch expects these characteristics to remain a key focus of the bank's management. Fitch has assigned a Support Rating, a Support Rating Floor and Short-term IDR to SC, the group holding company. The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect the agency's opinion that while support from the UK authorities may be forthcoming at the holding company level, it cannot be relied upon. SC and SCB's Long- and Short-term IDRs are equalised, given the very low holding company double leverage and strong liquidity of SC. SC's IDRs could be notched below SCB's, but only if these characteristics were to weaken very considerably. SCB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are driven by the still extremely high probability that it would receive support from the UK government given the bank's systemic importance internationally, notably to international trade and USD clearing. SCB was included in HM Treasury's list of systemically important banks at the height of the first wave of the financial crisis in 2008. However, over the longer term, SCB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are vulnerable to global initiatives to reduce the implicit support available to banks. The downgrade of various regulatory capital securities issued by SC and SCB reflects the application of Fitch's new criteria for rating these securities. These ratings are all linked to SC's Viability Rating and are therefore sensitive to any changes to it. SC is focused on Asia, Africa and the Middle East with operations in more than 70 countries and territories. The rating actions are: SCB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Upper Tier 2 Securities (XS0222434200, XS0119816402) downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Rating Watch Negative removed Other capital securities (XS0347919457, XS0129229141) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Rating Watch Negative removed Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' SC Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F1+' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Capital securities (US853254AC43, US853254AB69, US853254AA86, USG84228AT58, XS0365481935) downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; Rating Watch Negative removed Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: assigned at '5' Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011, 'Bank Holding Companies', dated 16 August 2011 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)