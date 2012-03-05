(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Urbi) ratings as follows: --Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'; --Local Currency IDR at 'BB-'; --National Long-term rating at 'A-(Mex)'; --US$150 million senior notes due 2016 at 'BB-'; --US$300 million senior notes due 2020 at 'BB-' ; --US$500 million senior notes due 2022 at 'BB-' ; --MXN600 million Certificados Bursatiles due 2014 at 'A-(Mex)'. Fitch has also affirmed the company's short-term rating at 'F2(Mex)'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. The Negative Outlook reflects the deterioration in the company's free cash flow (FCF) generation and the concern that a continued burning cash trend will negatively affect the company's credit quality, resulting in leverage and liquidity levels not in line with the rating category. A negative rating action could be triggered by a deterioration of the company's credit protection measures due to continued sizeable negative free cash flow. Expectations by Fitch of total adjusted debt to EBITDA being consistently at or beyond 4.0 times(x) will likely result in a downgrade. Conversely, improvement in the company's working capital cycle resulting in FCF trending to neutral supporting the expectation that total adjusted debt to EBITDA will strengthen toward 3.0x over time, could trigger a revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable. Urbi's ratings continue to reflect its strong business position as one of the top-3 largest players in the Mexican homebuilding industry, solid leadership participation in the government-related mortgage funding programs, consistent business strategy oriented to the low-income segment, adequate geographic diversification, significant land reserve, and solid liquidity. The ratings are constrained by the company's high working capital requirements, which reflect its business strategy of covering not only the affiliated segment but also the non-affiliated segment (25% of the company's total housing sales) and to grow inorganically through opportunistic acquisition of housing projects in progress (HPPs). Ratings Under Pressure due to High Negative FCF: During 2011, the company's FCF was negative MXN4.1 billion. Including MXN1.6 billion in paid interests, this level of negative FCF represents 25%, 74%, and 27% of the company's LTM revenue, cash position, and total debt at the end of December 2011. The FCF calculation for the 2011 period considers cash flow from operations after interest paid (MXN3.9 billion) less capex (MXN159 million). Continued high negative FCF levels in 2012 resulting in higher leverage and weaker liquidity - reflected in lower cash position or higher short-term debt levels - would likely result in a downgrade. The company's negative trend in FCF has been driven by increasing working capital. During the last 12 months ended in December 2011 Urbi increased its levels of total account receivables and total inventories from MXN6.6 billion and MXN22.8 billion, respectively, to MXN9.9 billion and MXM25.1 billion, in December 2011. The burning cash trend was further exacerbated during the fourth quarter 2011 (4Q'11) with a significant pay down in accounts payable due to the company's decision to realign its pool of suppliers. Increasing Leverage: Urbi's growth strategy has been more aggressive since the second half of 2010 and has resulted in an increase in the company's total debt in order to cover higher working capital requirements related to operations, as well as finance the integration of HPPs. The company's total debt grew approximately 62% during the last 18 months to MXN14.9 billion by the end of December 2011, from MXN9.3 billion by the end of June 2010. Urbi's cash flow generation, measured by EBITDA, was MXN4.4 billion during 2011, representing an increase of only 14% over June 2010 (LTM EBITDA of MXN3.9 billion). The company's gross leverage was 3.4x by the end of December 2011, which compares negatively with 2.7x and 2.4x by the end of December 2010 and June 2010, respectively. Absent the company's capacity or willingness to reduce its working capital levels during 2012, Urbi's gross leverage levels should trend toward 4x by the end of 2012. Solid Liquidity, Manageable Debt Payment Schedule: Positively incorporated in the rating affirmation is the company's recent issuance of USD500 million senior notes due in 2022; the proceeds from the issuance were oriented to pay off most of the company's short-term debt, thus enhancing its financial flexibility. The company's cash position is expected to be around MXN5 billion by the end of March 2012. After this recent issuance URBI's short-term debt at the end of March 2012 is expected to be around MXN1 billion, primarily composed of used credit lines. Urbi's main debt maturities are the MXN600 million Certificados Bursatiles due in 2014, the USD150 million unsecured notes due in 2016, the USD300 million unsecured notes due in 2020, and the USD500 million senior notes due in 2022. Management has indicated that its mid to long-term target of total debt to EBITDA is to be between 2.5x and 2.7x, in conjunction with a stable cash position of MXN5.0 billion. Revenues Expected to Grow between 10% and 13% in 2012: The company's 2011 revenue was MXN16.3 billion, an increase of 9% over 2010 reflecting increases of 1.7% and 56.5% in the company's housing sales (HS) and housing related activities sales (HRAS) business units, respectively. The company's average prices remained relatively flat during 2011 reaching an average unit price of MXN386 thousand (USD31 thousand). For 2012, the company's operations are forecasted to continue growing around 10% and 13% with the HS and HRAS business units representing approximately 80% and 20% of the company's total revenue, respectively. The company's 2012 total units sold is expected to increase 9% to be around 37,000 (34,515 units sold in 2011), product mix by income segment should continue to be oriented to the low-income segment, while the company's average home price is expected to remain stable. Urbi's 2012 vertical housing mix is expected to reach 65% versus 45% in 2011. 2012 EBITDA Margin Stable at 27%; Alternativa Urbi 25% of Revenue: The company's EBITDA margin is expected to remain stable at around 27%, the highest margin in the sector. In terms of mortgage origination, the company's providers should remain stable with revenues oriented to Infonavit, Fovissste, Sociedad Hipotecaria Federal S.N.C. (SHF)/Banks, and Alternativa Urbi representing, respectively, approximately 55%, 10%, 10%, and 25% of the company's total expected HS revenues in 2012. The ratings also factor in potential acquisitions for a total amount of MXN1.2 billion in HPPs as part of the company's 2012 inorganic growth strategy.