(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Monroe, La.-based incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) CenturyLink Inc.'s aggregate $1.25 billion of senior notes due 2022 and 2042. The '3' recovery rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes, along with cash and revolver borrowings, to tender for notes at its Embarq subsidiary. The 'BB' corporate credit on CenturyLink is unchanged and the outlook remains stable as the transaction is unlikely to have an impact on the company's credit measures. The ratings on CenturyLink reflect significant competition in its core consumer wireline phone business from cable telephony and wireless substitution; Standard & Poor's expectation for continued revenue and EBITDA declines because of ongoing access-line losses, which were about 6.6% annually during the fourth quarter of 2011 on a pro forma basis; integration risk; and an aggressive shareholder-oriented financial policy with a substantial dividend payout, which limits debt reduction. Tempering factors include a favorable market position as the third-largest ILEC in the U.S.; solid operating margins and free cash flow generation; growth in high-speed data services, which helps mitigate revenue declines from access-line losses; and geographic diversity. We consider the financial risk profile "significant" as defined in our criteria. Pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 3.4x as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect leverage to remain in the low- to mid-3x area over the year as debt repayment is offset by a continuing decline in EBITDA. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012

-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012

-- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012

-- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011

-- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26,

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST CenturyLink Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Ratings CenturyLink Inc. Senior unsecured noted due 2022 BB

Recovery Rating 3 Senior unsecured noted due 2042 BB

Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)