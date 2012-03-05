(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 5 - Fitch Ratings currently maintains ratings as listed below on the student loan bonds issued under the Montana Higher Education Student Assistance Corporation (MHESAC) indenture of trust dated as of Aug. 1, 1993, as amended and supplemented (the 1993 Indenture). MHESAC has requested that Fitch confirm the outstanding ratings assigned to the student loan bonds issued under the 1993 Indenture (the bonds) in connection with the execution of (1) a backup servicing agreement (the SAF Backup Servicing Agreement) between the Student Assistance Foundation of Montana (SAF; as Servicer) and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA; as Backup Servicer), (2) a servicing agreement (the PHEAA Servicing Agreement) among MHESAC, PHEAA (as Servicer) and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (as Eligible Lender Trustee), (3) an eighth amendment (the SAF Servicing Agreement Amendment) to the servicing agreement among MHESAC, SAF (as Servicer) and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (as Trustee), and (4) a Twentieth Supplemental Indenture of Trust (the Supplemental Indenture), amending certain provisions of the 1993 Indenture. Consistent with its statements on policies regarding rating confirmations in structured finance transactions (Jan. 13, 2009) and student loan confirmations (May 8, 2009), Fitch is treating this request for rating confirmation as a notification. After reviewing the related legal documentation, Fitch has determined that the execution of the SAF Backup Servicing Agreement, the PHEAA Servicing Agreement, the SAF Servicing Agreement Amendment and the Supplemental Indenture will not have an impact on the existing ratings of the bonds at this time. This determination only addresses the effect of the execution of the SAF Backup Servicing Agreement, the PHEAA Servicing Agreement, the SAF Servicing Agreement Amendment and the Supplemental Indenture on the current ratings assigned by Fitch to the bonds. It does not address whether the execution of the SAF Backup Servicing Agreement, the PHEAA Servicing Agreement, the SAF Servicing Agreement Amendment and the Supplemental Indenture is permitted by the terms of the transaction documents, nor does it address whether it is in the best interest of, or prejudicial to, some or all of the holders of the bonds. Fitch currently rates of the bonds as follows: MHESAC 1993 Indenture: --Series 1995-A 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 1995-B 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 1995-C 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 1998-A 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 1999-A 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2000-A 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2000-B 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2000-C 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2001-A 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2001-B 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2001-C 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2002-A 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2002-B 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2002-D 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2003-A 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2003-B 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2003-C 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2004-A 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2004-B 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2005-B 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2006-A 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2006-B 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2006-D 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2006-E 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2006-F 'AAAsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 1998-B 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 1999-B 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2002-E 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2003-D 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2004-C 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2006-C 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative; --Series 2006-G 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria', dated April 7, 2011; --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 4, 2011; --'Fitch Clarifies Policy for Structured Finance Rating Confirmations', dated Jan. 13, 2009; --'Fitch Clarifies Policy on Student Loan ABS Confirmation Requests', dated May 8, 2009. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)