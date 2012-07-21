NEW YORK, July 20 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) Officially filed its compensation plan for firms with losses from the botched Facebook Inc (FB.O) IPO to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Nasdaq said member firms that wish to take part in compensation plan must agree not to take legal actions against the exchange.

The New York-based company also said market makers that covered client losses on Facebook order cancelations that were not confirmed for hours should bear some of the losses.