BRIEF-Ultratech,Veeco merger deal termination fee set at $26.5 mln - SEC filing
July 23 Nexstar Broadcasting Inc [NXST.UL]: * Moodys: acquisition of stations does not impact nexstars b3 cfr or positive
outlook * Rpt-moodys: acquisition of stations does not impact nexstars b3 cfr or
positive outlook
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)