July 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 & 5, F.T.A.'s senior notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows: GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 FTA: Class A(G) notes (ISIN ES0341169011): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN Class B notes (ISIN ES0341169029): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Class C notes (ISIN ES0341169037): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE65% GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 FTA: Class A2 notes (ISIN ES0332234014): 'AA-sf' ; maintained on RWN Class A3(G) notes (ISIN ES0332234022): 'AA-sf' ; maintained on RWN Class B notes (ISIN ES0332234030): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable Class C notes (ISIN ES0332234048): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE90% The maintained RWN on the senior A(G) notes of GC FTYPME Sabadell 4 (GC4) and senior A2 and A3(G) notes of GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 (GC5) reflects the transactions' exposure to Banco Santander ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), which serves as the bank account and paying agent for the transactions (see 'Fitch Places 212 Spanish SF Tranches on RWN', dated 16 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The rating of the senior notes for both transactions is capped at 'AA-sf', five notches above Spain's IDR of 'BBB'. The affirmation of GC4's class B notes reflects the notes' available credit enhancement (CE), which allows them to withstand Fitch's stresses under a 'BBB' rating stress scenario. GC4's class C notes were affirmed at 'CCCsf' reflecting their subordinated position in the capital structure and a recovery estimate of 65% was assigned according to the agency's expectations. Class C notes' 3.4% credit enhancement is provided by the EUR4.5m reserve fund, which is below its required amount of EUR7.9m as of the June 2012 investor report. As of the June 2012 investor report for GC4, current defaulted loans in the portfolio stood at EUR9.7m and accounted for 7.6% of the outstanding balance and loans more than 90 days in arrears comprised 3.2% of the outstanding portfolio balance. The upgrade of GC5's class B notes is driven by the increased levels of CE due to structural deleveraging, which allows the notes to withstand the agency's 'BBB' rating stress scenario with sufficient cushion. The affirmation of GC5's class C notes reflects the notes' 3.5% CE provided solely by the underfunded reserve fund. The class C notes have also been assigned a Recovery Estimate of 90% due to the portfolio's high mortgage collateral coverage and the agency's recovery expectations. As of the June 2012 investor report for GC5 transaction, current defaults stood at EUR16.6m and represented 6.7% of outstanding portfolio balance, whereas loans more than 90 days in arrears accounted for 2.1% of the outstanding portfolio balance. Banco Sabadell ('BBB'/RWN/'F3') is the originator and servicer of GC5's portfolio. Fitch expects Banco Sabadell to mitigate GC5's exposure to a potential payment interruption risk, according to the transaction's documentation. The documentation indicates that remedial actions must be taken to mitigate any potential commingling risk, following the downgrade of Banco Sabadell's Short-term rating below F1. The agency considers that the transaction may be exposed to payment interruption risk in the absence of any other sources of liquidity apart from the reserve fund, which may mitigate the temporary loss of liquidity following a hypothetical default of Banco Sabadell. The EUR8.6m reserve fund has remained below its required amount of EUR13.8m since April 2009 and reached its lowest level of EUR5.3m in the period from January 2012 to March 2012. GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 and GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 are securitisations of loans originated by Banco Sabadell and granted to Spanish SMEs and self-employed individuals. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: transaction trustee reports Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions', dated 9 August 2011 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)