July 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 & 5, F.T.A.'s
senior notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows:
GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 FTA:
Class A(G) notes (ISIN ES0341169011): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN
Class B notes (ISIN ES0341169029): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C notes (ISIN ES0341169037): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE65%
GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 FTA:
Class A2 notes (ISIN ES0332234014): 'AA-sf' ; maintained on RWN
Class A3(G) notes (ISIN ES0332234022): 'AA-sf' ; maintained on RWN
Class B notes (ISIN ES0332234030): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class C notes (ISIN ES0332234048): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE90%
The maintained RWN on the senior A(G) notes of GC FTYPME Sabadell 4 (GC4) and
senior A2 and A3(G) notes of GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 (GC5) reflects the
transactions' exposure to Banco Santander ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), which serves
as the bank account and paying agent for the transactions (see 'Fitch Places 212
Spanish SF Tranches on RWN', dated 16 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The
rating of the senior notes for both transactions is capped at 'AA-sf', five
notches above Spain's IDR of 'BBB'.
The affirmation of GC4's class B notes reflects the notes' available credit
enhancement (CE), which allows them to withstand Fitch's stresses under a 'BBB'
rating stress scenario. GC4's class C notes were affirmed at 'CCCsf' reflecting
their subordinated position in the capital structure and a recovery estimate of
65% was assigned according to the agency's expectations. Class C notes' 3.4%
credit enhancement is provided by the EUR4.5m reserve fund, which is below its
required amount of EUR7.9m as of the June 2012 investor report. As of the June
2012 investor report for GC4, current defaulted loans in the portfolio stood at
EUR9.7m and accounted for 7.6% of the outstanding balance and loans more than 90
days in arrears comprised 3.2% of the outstanding portfolio balance.
The upgrade of GC5's class B notes is driven by the increased levels of CE due
to structural deleveraging, which allows the notes to withstand the agency's
'BBB' rating stress scenario with sufficient cushion. The affirmation of GC5's
class C notes reflects the notes' 3.5% CE provided solely by the underfunded
reserve fund. The class C notes have also been assigned a Recovery Estimate of
90% due to the portfolio's high mortgage collateral coverage and the agency's
recovery expectations. As of the June 2012 investor report for GC5 transaction,
current defaults stood at EUR16.6m and represented 6.7% of outstanding portfolio
balance, whereas loans more than 90 days in arrears accounted for 2.1% of the
outstanding portfolio balance.
Banco Sabadell ('BBB'/RWN/'F3') is the originator and servicer of GC5's
portfolio. Fitch expects Banco Sabadell to mitigate GC5's exposure to a
potential payment interruption risk, according to the transaction's
documentation. The documentation indicates that remedial actions must be taken
to mitigate any potential commingling risk, following the downgrade of Banco
Sabadell's Short-term rating below F1. The agency considers that the transaction
may be exposed to payment interruption risk in the absence of any other sources
of liquidity apart from the reserve fund, which may mitigate the temporary loss
of liquidity following a hypothetical default of Banco Sabadell. The EUR8.6m
reserve fund has remained below its required amount of EUR13.8m since April 2009
and reached its lowest level of EUR5.3m in the period from January 2012 to March
2012.
GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 and GC FTPYME Sabadell 5 are securitisations of loans
originated by Banco Sabadell and granted to Spanish SMEs and self-employed
individuals.
