(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report that credit quality for the U.S. oil sector should remain relatively stable for the rest of 2012, but that it remains cautious for natural gas-weighted producers. The industry economic and ratings outlook is titled "Exploration And Production Industry Is Still A Tale Of Two Commodities." "We believe oil-focused exploration and production, integrated oil, and diversified companies will continue to generate strong returns, despite the recent oil price decreases due to global economic jitters and moderating demand," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carin Dehne-Kiley. "Thus, we maintain our stable outlooks on most producers." At the same time, the spot price for natural gas remains below Standard & Poor's $4/mcf estimate of the all-in average finding, development, and production cost of natural gas--thus many natural gas projects are currently uneconomic. As a result, we are more wary regarding the outlook for natural gas-weighted producers. Our base case price deck assumptions factor in WTI oil prices of $85 per barrel for the remainder of 2012 and $80 per barrel in 2013, Henry Hub natural gas prices of $2.00 per mmBTU for the remainder of 2012 and $2.75 per mmBTU in 2013, and average natural gas liquids (NGL) basket prices equating to 42% of WTI in 2012, and 50% in 2013. At these price decks, we estimate oil-focused producers will continue to generate strong returns and that many natural gas focused producers are not covering their all-in costs with unhedged revenues. As previously noted, NGL-rich natural gas projects are economic at our price deck given the premium of NGLs relative to natural gas. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)