(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report that credit
quality for the U.S. oil sector should remain relatively stable for the rest of
2012, but that it remains cautious for natural gas-weighted producers. The
industry economic and ratings outlook is titled "Exploration And Production
Industry Is Still A Tale Of Two Commodities."
"We believe oil-focused exploration and production, integrated oil, and
diversified companies will continue to generate strong returns, despite the
recent oil price decreases due to global economic jitters and moderating
demand," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carin Dehne-Kiley. "Thus, we
maintain our stable outlooks on most producers."
At the same time, the spot price for natural gas remains below Standard &
Poor's $4/mcf estimate of the all-in average finding, development, and
production cost of natural gas--thus many natural gas projects are currently
uneconomic. As a result, we are more wary regarding the outlook for natural
gas-weighted producers.
Our base case price deck assumptions factor in WTI oil prices of $85 per
barrel for the remainder of 2012 and $80 per barrel in 2013, Henry Hub natural
gas prices of $2.00 per mmBTU for the remainder of 2012 and $2.75 per mmBTU in
2013, and average natural gas liquids (NGL) basket prices equating to 42% of
WTI in 2012, and 50% in 2013. At these price decks, we estimate oil-focused
producers will continue to generate strong returns and that many natural gas
focused producers are not covering their all-in costs with unhedged revenues.
As previously noted, NGL-rich natural gas projects are economic at our price
deck given the premium of NGLs relative to natural gas.
