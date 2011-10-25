(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Brazil:

--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';

--Local currency IDR at 'BBB';

--Country ceiling at 'BBB+';

--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Brazil's 'BBB' ratings are supported by its strong external liquidity buffer with foreign exchange reserves at USD350.6 billion, its net sovereign external creditor status, the flexibility of its macroeconomic policy framework, and a healthy banking system.

These strengths will allow Brazil to navigate a period of higher international financial volatility. Favorable medium-term growth prospects and a broad consensus on the thrust of macroeconomic policies also buttress Brazil's creditworthiness. These strengths sufficiently counterbalance Brazil's credit weaknesses that include its relatively high general government debt burden, limited fiscal flexibility and relatively slow pace of economic reforms.

Moreover, the country's business environment is constrained by heavy regulatory and tax burdens as well as weak infrastructure. The Brazilian economy has slowed notably in 2011 due to tightening of monetary and fiscal policies. Economic growth next year will also be tempered by external headwinds. 'While Brazil is likely to grow below its potential rate in 2011 and 2012, its fiscal and external credit metrics are not expected to be materially affected by the economic slowdown,' said Shelly Shetty, Head of Latin American Sovereign Ratings at Fitch Ratings. Fitch notes that credit growth has decelerated in response to monetary tightening and the macro prudential measures introduced by the central bank. On the other hand, inflationary pressures remain present with IPCA inflation likely to end close to the upper band of the 4.5%+/-2% range in 2011. Notwithstanding the relatively elevated inflation and unfavorable inflation expectations, the central bank ('BCB') recently began monetary easing to mitigate the impact of the external financial storm on Brazil.

In Fitch's opinion, while the inflation-targeting regime remains intact, reversing the deterioration of inflation dynamics would support the maintenance of macroeconomic stability and the credibility of the monetary regime. Fitch's current base case is that the BCB would take the necessary measures to prevent unstable inflation dynamics. 'Sustaining a lower level of nominal and real interest rates would require a continued tight fiscal stance,' added Shetty. The Brazilian government will likely meet its revised non-financial public sector primary surplus of 3.15% of GDP owing to robust revenue growth and expenditure restraint. Fiscal challenges will mount in 2012 due to moderate economic growth and the steep increase in the minimum wage that will put pressure on pension transfers. Moreover, a fiscal stimulus package cannot be ruled out if the economic slowdown intensifies.

Fitch forecasts that the country's current account deficit will remain manageable during the forecast period. Foreign direct investment to Brazil has been increasing while volatile portfolio flows have diminished in recent months, thereby improving the composition of flows for financing the deficit. While broad policy continuity has been maintained under the Rousseff administration, the near-term prospects for significant structural reforms to bolster public finances and/or improve business climate are limited.

A sustained improvement in Brazil's fiscal and external balance sheets, further improvements in economic growth dynamics and a continued consolidation of macroeconomic stability would provide positive support for the rating. Similarly, economic reforms that improve Brazil's investment prospects and competitiveness and address structural weaknesses of public finances would be credit-positive.

On the other hand, a sharp rise in public debt burden or the crystallization of significant contingent liabilities from the financial sector could undermine creditworthiness.