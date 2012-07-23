(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- The Swiss Republic and Canton of Geneva benefits from what we view as a predictable and supportive institutional framework for Swiss cantons, and a wealthy economy.

-- We assess the canton's financial management as positive for its credit quality.

-- We are affirming our 'AA-' long-term rating on the canton.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation, under our base-case scenario, that the Geneva canton will limit its deficit after capital accounts to below 10% of total revenue in 2012-2014. Rating Action On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating on the Republic and Canton of Geneva (Geneva canton) in Switzerland. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on the Geneva canton reflects our view of the "predictable and supportive" institutional framework for Swiss cantons, the canton's wealthy and resilient economy, and its "positive" financial management, as our criteria define these terms. Rating constraints are the canton's heavy debt burden, its sizable unfunded pension liabilities, and the sensitivity of its budget to economic cycles. Swiss cantons benefit from an extremely stable and predictable political and institutional system, which we assess as "predictable and supportive" under our methodology for rating international local and regional governments. The Geneva canton's economy is wealthy and resilient owing to its status as an important financial and international center. GDP per capita exceeded $98,000 at year-end 2011, according to the cantonal statistics office (OCSTAT). This fuels the canton's tax revenue, which typically make up the bulk of its operating revenue and accounted for 75% in 2011. We view the Geneva canton's financial management as "positive" for its credit standing, integrating high transparency, efficient budgeting and cost monitoring, and prudent debt management. Our opinion incorporates our expectation that the canton will vote on and implement its comprehensive reform of its public pension fund at year-end 2012, based on the administration's new plan. In 2011, the canton posted a low 4% operating margin (before amortization), up from 3% in 2010 but well short of margins averaging 10% in 2006-2009. The operating margin remains thin, reflecting high operating expenditure, up 5% in 2011, mainly owing to increased social charges. Revenue growth in 2011 was a high 7%, though, primarily on the back of tax revenue and, especially, corporate profit tax. After historically high net investments in 2010 of Swiss franc (CHF) 0.65 billion, the Geneva canton's net capital expenditure decreased to CHF0.58 billion in 2011 and its deficit after capital accounts declined to 3% from 6% in 2010. Still, the canton's debt increased in 2011 beyond its investment funding requirements, owing to high working capital needs, in contrast with trends until 2010. This is primarily because the canton made quicker payments to the Swiss Confederation and also had to refund some taxpayers for tax advances. The canton's direct debt consequently increased by CHF0.74 billion to CHF11.2 billion, or 146% of operating revenue. We view the Geneva canton's tax-supported debt (including its direct debt and that of its non-self supporting dependent entities) at year-end 2011 as high, at 138% of consolidated revenue. Under our base-case scenario, we project some deterioration in Geneva's operating margin in the coming years, with a margin of just 0.1% in 2014. In light of recent adverse economic conditions, we estimate that operating revenue will grow at an average annual 0.9% over 2012-2014 (including 1.4% average annual growth in tax revenue), while operating expenditure should increase by 2.3% on average per year. While partly owing to some cantonal decisions (for instance, tax cuts and allowances for families), this deterioration largely results from the adverse affect of less favorable economic conditions on tax revenue growth and social expenditure. It also stems from some external factors, including new charges reflecting changes in national legislation on unemployment benefits and hospital funding; growing transfers under the cantonal equalization system; and a diminishing share in net profits from the Swiss National Bank. At year-end-2011, the canton introduced a set of multiyear measures to generate additional revenue and curb operating expenditure, in order to contain the projected budgetary deterioration. We think that the Geneva canton's debt will increase, given the projected deterioration in the operating margin and despite the canton's possible adjustments in its ambitious capital investment program in 2012-2014. Our base-case scenario anticipates an average CHF727 million of net capital investments from 2012 to 2014 (including a sizable cash injection into the cantonal public pension funds at year-end 2012). Consequently, we project that tax-supported debt will increase to a high 154% of operating revenue at year-end 2014. The Geneva canton recorded unfunded pension liabilities of CHF6.56 billion at year-end 2011, representing over 85% of its operating revenue. These liabilities are very high by international standards. The canton drafted a comprehensive reform of its public pension fund in July 2011, because the fund did not meet new national minimum mandatory coverage ratios. If the canton were to leave its pension framework unchanged, unfunded pension liabilities would exceed 110% of operating revenues at year-end 2012, by our estimates, given the lower technical interest rate of 3.5% versus 4.5%. The cantonal administration's new reform plan introduced at midyear 2012 encompasses structural measures (such as hikes in the retirement age and contribution rates) and implies a sizable capital injection by the canton at year-end 2012 or early 2013, partly in the form of a cash injection and transfers of assets to the canton's largest public pension fund. The canton's contributions as an employer would also increase in 2012-2019. We understand the administration expects its reform plan to be voted on in fall 2012. Liquidity We assess Geneva's liquidity as "neutral", according to our criteria. The canton aims to limit its average level of debt and actively uses short-term debt and its contracted and non-contracted liquidity lines to manage its daily cash flows. We estimate that the Geneva canton's average available amounts on its contracted bank lines will represent around 70% of its total debt service over the next 12 months. In our view, the canton has strong access to external liquidity. It has regular access to capital markets (frequently issuing public and private bonds, most recently in May 2012) and sizable treasury facilities. The Geneva canton currently benefits from extensive short-term facilities, comprising CHF1.1 billion of contracted bank lines (with five counterparties) and CHF2.8 billion of non-contracted liquidity lines with 10 public sector entities and Swiss and international banks. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation, under our base-case scenario, that the Geneva canton will contain the deterioration of its operating margin and limit its deficit after capital accounts to below 10% of total revenue in 2012-2014. Under our upside scenario, we could consider raising the ratings if the Geneva canton enhanced its operating balance and structurally trimmed its deficit after capital accounts to below 5% and its unfunded pension liabilities. In our downside scenario, we could consider a negative rating action if the canton recorded a structurally growing deficit after capital accounts excee