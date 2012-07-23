July 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained The Co-Operative Bank plc's (Coop; 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2') mortgage covered bonds' 'AAA' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the downgrade of Coop's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Co-operative Bank to 'BBB+'; Maintains on RWN' dated 19 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The outstanding covered bonds total GBP600m and are guaranteed by Moorland Covered Bonds LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales. The rating is based on Coop's Long-term IDR of 'BBB+', and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 14.8% assigned to the programme. This combination enables the rating to reach up to 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. This has been revised down to 'AA' from 'AA+' as a result of the downgrade of Coop's IDR. Furthermore, modelled recoveries - given a default of the covered bonds - exceed 91% in a 'AAA' scenario. Under Fitch's current methodology, this enables a two-notch uplift of the covered bond rating from the rating on a PD basis, to 'AAA' from 'AA'. These levels are achieved because the level of overcollateralisation (OC) available is sufficient for the corresponding rating scenarios. The minimum level of OC is calculated via an asset coverage test where a multiplier - the asset percentage (AP) - is applied to the assets in the cover pool. The AP currently used in this calculation is at 77.5%. The ratio of the bonds over the assets currently stands at 27%, comfortably below the AP of 82.2% supporting the covered bonds' rating. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' as long as Coop's IDR is at least 'BBB+'. A downgrade of Coop's IDR would consequently result in a downgrade of the covered bonds' rating, irrespective of the level of OC in the programme. Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as proposed, the criteria changes would impact the rating of the covered bonds by one notch, allowing the bonds to reach 'AA+' all else being equal. The RWN will be resolved following the review of the RWN on Coop's IDR. (New York Ratings Team)