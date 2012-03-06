(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Pelican Mortgages No. 6 mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due December 2063 a final rating, as follows: EUR750,000,000 class A notes 'Asf'; Outlook Negative The final ratings are based on the quality of the collateral, the available credit enhancement (CE) and the transaction's financial structure. The ratings also take into account the integrity of the transaction's legal structure. The ratings address the timely payment of interest on the notes, according to the terms and conditions of the documentation, as well as the repayment of principal by the final maturity date. Fitch has relied on the following sources of information to assign the rating: loan by loan performance data for the securitised pool, delinquency and recovery vintage data for the originator's mortgage book, disaggregated vintage data by type of product (affordability loans and standard loans) and by original loan to value ratio (OLTV), performance history for previous transactions, repossession data, prepayment data, an onsite origination and servicing review, management discussions and public information such as the originator's annual reports. The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a EUR1,000m pool of Portuguese residential mortgage loans originated and serviced by Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (Montepio; 'BB'/Negative/'B'). As of 15 February 2012, the pool comprised 14,234 loans granted to individuals backed by properties in Portugal. The characteristics of the pool are those of an adversely selected one: above market average OLTVs (weighted average: 96.5%), high debt to income ratios, a high portion of affordability loans (43.2%) and a significant amount of loans that have been subject to term modifications. Other risk attributes have been captured in line with Fitch's RMBS criteria Portuguese addendum and are reflected in the rating. The risk characteristics outlined are mitigated by the following factors, among others: 100% branch origination, the high level of historical recoveries, and the extensive use of co-guarantors for the mortgage loans. Montepio acts as servicer in the transaction. In order to reduce the potential risks associated with servicing disruption, the following mitigants have been put in place: appointment of a back-up servicer (Whitestar, not rated), daily sweeps of collections to the issuer's treasury bank and a dedicated liquidity facility which covers three months of senior expenses and class A interest assuming no loan prepayments. Citibank, N.A., London Branch ('A'/ Stable/'F1') also acts as counterparty to the transaction in the roles of transaction manager, account bank, agent bank and paying agent. Set-off risk has been addressed through the issuance of additional subordinated notes (class S notes) backed by a sub-portfolio of mortgage loans, which will be assigned by the originator to the issuer. In addition, there are two subordinated tranches (class C notes and class D notes) used for financing expenses, the cash reserve, and the liquidity facility. The financial and cash flow structure is that of un-hedged, sequential, quarterly floating rate notes with separate interest and principal waterfalls. Total CE for class A notes, equivalent to 31% of the initial collateral amount, is to be provided by the subordination of the unrated class B notes (25%) plus a cash reserve fund (6%). This transaction has been structured through a credit securitisation company incorporated under the laws of Portugal (Sociedades de Titularizacao de Creditos or STC), Sagres STC S.A., which will purchase mortgage loans from the originator for the purposes of issuing mortgage-backed securities. Generally, STCs are established for the exclusive purpose of issuing securitisation transactions and purchasing securitised assets. According to the Portuguese securitisation law, each class of notes issued by an STC, and the collateral forming the security under the notes, are legally ring-fenced. Hence, they are segregated from other issuance from the same STC. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess the ratings was provided by Stormharbour Securities LLP. Applicable criteria, "EMEA Residential Mortgages Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, and the "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Portugal", dated 11 August 2011, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Portugal - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions - Amended Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)