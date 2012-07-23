(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its issue rating to 'B+' from 'B' on the 9.75% senior secured notes due 2017, issued by U.K.-based upholstered furniture retailer DFS Furniture Holdings PLC (DFS; B/Stable/--). The issue rating is one notch above our corporate credit rating on DFS. At the same time, we revised upward our recovery rating on the notes to '2' from '3'. The recovery rating of '2' reflects our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed at 'B' our long-term corporate credit rating on DFS. The outlook is stable. The rating actions follow DFS' opportunistic repurchase of senior secured notes in recent months. The company used excess cash on its balance sheet to buy back the notes and therefore the transaction does not qualify as a distressed repurchase under our criteria. The amount outstanding under the notes was GBP200 million as of April 30, 2012, compared with GBP235 million as of July 31, 2011. The notes repurchase has reduced the total amount of senior secured debt in DFS' capital structure and therefore we expect higher recovery prospects for holders of the senior secured notes in an event of default. RECOVERY ANALYSIS Our issue and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes are underpinned by our valuation of DFS as a going concern. This reflects our view of DFS' leading market position as a retailer of upholstered furniture in the U.K., its strong brand recognition, and its resilient business model. Recovery prospects for the senior secured notes are also supported, in our view, by their relatively comprehensive security package and the favorable insolvency regime in the U.K. To calculate hypothetical recoveries, we simulate a payment default. We believe that DFS' key business risks are increasing competition and weakening consumer discretionary spending in the U.K., which would likely weaken profitability. These risks are exacerbated by DFS' exposure to a highly fragmented, price-competitive market and the deferrable nature of spending on furniture. We consider that DFS' rapid store expansion program could also impair the company's performance if it results in increasing cannibalization of sales and more aggressive competition from other retailers. We believe that these operating risks, combined with the company's high financial and operating leverage, could trigger a default in 2015. At this point, we forecast that EBITDA would have declined to about GBP33 million, despite a larger store portfolio. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of approximately GBP215 million, equivalent to 6.5x EBITDA. After deducting priority liabilities of approximately GBP46 million, comprising enforcement costs and the super senior revolving credit facility that we assume would be fully drawn by the time of default, we arrive at a net stressed enterprise value of GBP168 million. Our analysis assumes that at least GBP35 million of senior secured notes were repurchased. On this basis, we see recovery prospects for noteholders in the 70%-90% range, which translates into a recovery rating of '2'. We consider that liquidation could also be a possible outcome for DFS following a default, owing to the intensely competitive nature of the retail segment and the closure of a number of high-profile retailers during the 2008-2009 global recession. While this is not our base-case scenario, we believe that recovery prospects for the senior secured notes could be materially lower in liquidation than in a sale as a going concern. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

Ratings Affirmed/Upgraded

To From DFS Furniture Holdings PLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured Debt B+ B Recovery Rating 2 3