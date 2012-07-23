(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' to the following San Antonio, TX
(the city) obligations:
--$171.8 million general improvement bonds, series 2012;
--$27.5 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs),
series 2012;
--$18.1 million tax notes, series 2012.
The bonds and COs are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of July
30. The notes are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of Aug. 6.
Proceeds will be used to finance various public improvements and to pay issuance
costs.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$900.3 million limited tax bonds at 'AAA';
--$328.3 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs) at
'AAA';
--$27.5 million tax notes at 'AAA';
--$21.9 million (Starbright Industrial Development Corp.) contract revenue
bonds, series 2003 at 'AA+';
--$36.8 million San Antonio Municipal Facilities Corporation lease revenue bonds
at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The limited tax bonds, COs, and tax notes are secured by an annual property tax
levy, limited to $2.50 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The COs are
additionally payable from a limited pledge of net revenues of the city's
municipal parks system. The contract revenue bonds are special obligations of
the San Antonio Starbright Industrial Development Corporation and are payable
from pledged contract payments from the city comprised of payments from its
electric and gas utility, City Public Service (CPS) Energy. The San Antonio
Municipal Facilities Corporation (the corporation) lease revenue bonds are
secured by annually appropriated lease payments made by the city to the
corporation.
RATING RATIONALE
STRONG FINANCIAL RESERVES: San Antonio's favorable financial performance has
been aided by management's focus on increasing efficiency and conservative
budgeting, enabling the city to maintain solid financial reserves during the
economic slowdown. Fitch favorably views the city's two-year budget strategy
which has expanded its planning horizon.
LARGE BUT MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PLANS: The city's favorable debt profile is
characterized by its manageable overall debt burden, moderately above average
pay out rate, and ample debt service capacity within the current tax rate. The
city's capital plan is aggressive but will allow the city to address its
sizeable deferred capital needs.
ESSENTIAL LEASED ASSETS: The legal provisions of the lease revenue bonds are
sound and the leased assets are essential to city operations.
HIGH DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Electric and gas utility payments provide very high
debt service coverage for the Starbright Industrial Development Corporation's
contract revenue bonds. Additionally, the bonds' contract terms and legal
covenants are sound and no additional leveraging is planned.
GROWING POPULATION: The city's population growth remains rapid, aided by
affordable home prices and ample developable land, which until recently has
fueled solid property tax base growth.
MILITARY REMAINS KEY SECTOR: Although the local economy has diversified notably,
the military remains a major economic factor as evidenced by very large recent
investments and additions to troop strength resulting from base realignment and
closure decisions that have benefited the city.
STABLE ECONOMY: The contraction of the local economy has begun to reverse
course, enabling the city's unemployment rate to remain well below state and
national averages.
CREDIT SUMMARY
LARGE FINANCIAL RESERVES
The city's financial profile remains solid as evidenced by the maintenance of
unreserved fund balances in excess of 20% of spending since fiscal 2006, well
above its 9% fund balance policy level. Additions to fund balance had been
enabled by previously strong sales tax growth and positive CPS (electric and gas
utility rated 'AA+' by Fitch) payment trends, along with management's aggressive
cost controls in the form mainly of annual personnel reductions.
TWO-YEAR BUDGET STRATEGY
The city's two-year budget strategy, in which a portion of reserves in excess of
its fund balance policy are internally designated for next year's spending, has
expanded its planning horizon. A sizeable $71 million of such reserves was
budgeted for use in fiscal 2011, although actual results added modestly to fund
balance, aided by greater than projected sales tax receipts and CPS transfers.
Sales tax receipts grew by 6.1% in fiscal 2011, exceeding the budget's modest 1%
growth estimate and CPS payments increased moderately due to a very hot summer
and a rate hike. As a result, the unrestricted fund balance totaled a strong
$226.6 million or 25.1% of operating expenditures and transfers out. A portion
of this fund balance, $85.3 million, is designated as the city's 9% reserve.
CURRENT YEAR'S PROGRESS AND 2013 BUDGET GAP
The adopted fiscal 2012 budget is based on conservative revenue growth
assumptions and includes the use of $76.9 million of the city's two-year budget
reserve. The spending plan also designates $20.8 million of the two-year budget
reserve for next year's spending. Due to a greater than budgeted fiscal 2011
ending balance and sales tax growth, the city now expects to utilize only about
$43.5 million or 56% of the two-year budget reserve in fiscal 2012, allowing it
to increase the two-year reserve to $54.2 million for use in fiscal 2013.
The estimated unrestricted fund balance for fiscal 2012 is projected to equal a
still strong $187.8 million or 19.8% of spending, moderately better than the
budgeted level of 15.9%. The preliminary fiscal 2013 budget, aided by the
two-year budget reserve, now faces a materially lower budget gap of a modest $12
million (equal to 1.2% of spending). Additional budget items under consideration
by the council, including pay hikes, outlays for certain deferred maintenance
items, and tax incentives, would increase the budget gap to a still manageable
$24.6 million (2.5% of spending).
LARGE CAPITAL NEEDS
The current offering is comprised of the last installment of the city's 2007
bond program and the first installment of the $596 million general obligation
bond authorization approved by voters in May 2012. As the largest bond
authorization in the city's history, it is intended to address the city's
substantial deferred capital needs. According to management, all future debt
will be sized and timed to maintain the city's current debt service tax rate
assuming modest tax base growth. Additionally, the city plans to draw down its
large debt service fund balance to maintain level tax rates as part of its
overall capital plan, with a target of $25 million-$30 million for its debt
service fund balance. The balance at fiscal 2011 year-end was $64.1 million. The
principal pay out rate for limited tax bonds is moderately above average with
60% of principal retired in 10 years.
MANAGEABLE DEPT PROFILE
The impact of the 2012 bond program on the city's direct debt profile should be
manageable given its low current levels, favorable pay-out rate, and expansive
tax base. The moderately above average pay-out rate is reflected in sizable
annual debt payments, which in fiscal 2011 were above average at 18.5% of
general government spending. The city's overall debt burden is slightly above
average at $3,093 per capita and 5.1% of market value after adjusting for
substantial state support of local school district debt.
HIGH COVERAGE OF STARBRIGHT BONDS
The contract revenue bonds, whose proceeds financed the acquisition and
conveyance of the site for a Toyota manufacturing plant, comprise a modest part
of the city's debt portfolio. The 'AA+' rating on these bonds reflect