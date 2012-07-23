July 23 - U.S. public finance issuers are a varied group, but the management
practices of the strongest borrowers show some distinct commonalities, says a
report entitled "The Top 10 Management Characteristics Of Highly Rated U.S.
Public Finance Issuers," published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
In the report, Standard & Poor's notes that its view of management factors,
administrative characteristics, and other structural issues facing a government
entity might be an overriding factor in a rating outcome.
We view management as contributing significantly to many of the individual
credit ratios, which can positively affect ratings in a number of ways. On the
whole, state and local governments have made many improvements to budget
structure, reserve policies, and debt management during prior periods of
budget stress. "Whether these practices are developed as part of a
comprehensive risk management plan or individually, they have, in our view,
generally enhanced government's ability to manage through downturns and have
contributed to credit stability over time" said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst John Sugden. "Conversely, we believe that the lack of strong
management can be a significant factor in a weak credit profile," Mr. Sugden
added.
In our opinion, while the economy remains a key factor in assigning a rating
level, our view of management and the institutional framework is usually one
of the deciding factors in fine-tuning the rating.
The "Top 10" list of management characteristics associated with Standard &
Poor's highly rated issuers is generally applicable to state and local
governments as well as to other enterprise operations of government such as
water, sewer, or solid waste. The relative importance of these factors may
vary from issuer to issuer.
"Proactive budget and liability planning, strong liquidity management, and the
establishment of reserves are among the factors the strongest issuers share,"
Mr. Sugden said.
