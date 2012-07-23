(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - After posting a strong first quarter, the U.S. leveraged finance market slowed considerable in the second quarter as European political risk and signs of a fiscal showdown in the U.S. impacted issuance levels, as noted in Fitch Ratings' new 'U.S. Leveraged Market Quarterly' report. The tone in the market was eerily reminiscent of the second half of 2011, which was characterized by lower issuance volumes, large investor withdrawals out of retail funds and nominal returns. Somewhat insulated from the broader market volatility was the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market, which experienced its most successful quarter since 2008. U.S. high yield bond issuance plummeted 50% drop from the record setting first quarter. After averaging $29 billion per month in the first quarter, June saw only $9 billion of high yield bonds price. High yield retail flows were volatile throughout the second quarter, with a four week stretch in May through early June that saw $6.5 billion being pulled from high yield retail funds. While not as nearly impacted as the U.S. high yield bond market, U.S. leveraged loan issuance dropped 17% quarter-over-quarter. For the first six months, loan issuance was down 22% from the same period last year. Loan issuance began to trail-off in May, which prompted a number of deals to be pulled in May and June. Primary issuance heading into the summer months is likely to remain down, which could extend through the remainder of the year. Events out of Europe and fact many issuers have addressed their near-term refinancing needs will likely impact issuance for the remainder of 2012. Overall credit quality among most U.S. companies stabilized in the second quarter. The number of upgrades once again outpaced downgrades in the second straight quarter, led by Ford Motor Company's upgrade in April to investment grade. Seven issuers defaulted during the quarter, pushing the 12-month U.S. high yield default rate to 2.2% at quarter end from 1.9% at the end of the first quarter and 1.5% at the end of 2011. Twenty five CLOs totaling approximately $11 billion priced during the second quarter, bringing first half issuance to approximately $16.5 billion. Consensus estimates now put full year CLO issuance in the $25 billion to $30 billion range, up from the $15 billion to $20 billion range estimated at the start of the year. This quarter, Fitch's 'U.S. Leveraged Market Quarterly' report also highlights recent developments out of Europe and the U.S. automotive sector. The full report 'U.S. Leveraged Finance Quarterly' is available at www.fitchratings.com/sectors/Corporate Finance/Leveraged Finance. For more information, visit: www.fitchratings.com/usleveragedfinance. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight - June 2012', July 18, 2012; --'U.S. Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly - First Quarter 2012', June 27, 2012; --'Fitch 50 - Structural Profiles of 50 Leveraged Credits', June 20, 2012; --'Case Studies in Bankruptcy Enterprise Values and Creditor Recoveries', June 7, 2012; --'Bridging The Refinance Cliff, Volume V', June 1, 2012; --'U.S. Pensions and OPEB - Recovery Implications', May 31, 2012; --'Leveraged Finance Annual Manual', May 1, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Leveraged Finance Market Quarterly: Second-Quarter 2012 Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight - June 2012 U.S. Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly -- First Quarter 2012 Fitch 50 -- Structural Profiles of 50 Leveraged Credits Case Studies in Bankruptcy Enterprise Values and Creditor Recoveries Bridging The Refinance Cliff, Volume V U.S. Pensions and OPEB - Recovery Implications Leveraged Finance Annual Manual for the Americas (New York Ratings Team)