March 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Progress Energy Inc.'s (PGN) new $450 million issue of 3.15% senior notes due April 1, 2022. The rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds of the offering will be used to retire a like amount of 6.85% senior notes at maturity on April 15, 2012. KEY RATING DRIVERS PGN's significant parent level debt is supported by dividends from two vertically integrated utilities operating primarily in Florida and North Carolina. Both utilities operate in constructive regulatory jurisdictions and provide a predictable source of earnings and cash flow to PGN. The Florida Public Service Commission's (FPSC) recent approval of a comprehensive settlement agreement for subsidiary Progress Energy Florida (PEF), resolves the treatment of all Crystal River 3 (CR3) replacement power costs. The settlement requires a $288 million refund of CR3 replacement power costs, primarily in 2013 and 2014, but importantly allows recovery of all other CR3 replacement power costs not covered by insurance proceeds. As expected, PGN's credit metrics weakened in 2011, and will remain under pressure until higher rates are implemented in 2013. Fitch estimates consolidated EBITDA/interest and debt/EBITDA will approximate 3.5 times (x) and 4.8x, respectively, in 2012, moderately better than the adjusted (excluding non-recurring items) 2011 results. Ratios should trend upward in 2013, reflecting an already approved tariff increase in Florida and Fitch's expectation of higher rates in North Carolina. The pending merger with Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), if approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), is not expected by Fitch to impact PGN's credit ratings. PGN will be structured as a subsidiary of DUK. There is no incremental debt associated with the planned stock for stock merger. However, economies of scale of the merged entity and the geographic proximity of the service territories should create synergy opportunities. RATING CONCERNS The recovery of CR3 repair costs remains uncertain. The treatment of any CR3 repair costs not recovered from the Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited (NEIL) will be subject to a determination by the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC). The amount of the repairs and potential insurance proceeds are unknown. The latest repair cost estimate ranged between $900 million and $1.3 billion. The PEF settlement agreement provided a base rate increase in 2013 that was lower than expected by Fitch, due in large part to the exclusion of CR3 from rate base, and a base rate freeze through 2016. Base rates can increase if CR3 returns to service during the rate freeze period. PGN is at risk for system fuel savings included as part of the merger settlement agreement with the North Carolina Public Staff. PGN and DUK agreed to system fuel savings of $650 million over five years following the merger. The settlement agreement is subject to approval by the North Carolina Public Utilities Commission. LIQUIDITY PGN has adequate liquidity. On Feb. 15, 2012, PGN extended the expiration date of its $478 million credit facility to May 3, 2013 as a bridge until the merger with DUK is completed. Post merger, PGN's operating utility subsidiaries will each have a $750 million sub-borrowing limit in DUK's $6.0 billion credit facility maturing in 2016. Currently, the combined revolving credit agreements of PGN and its operating subsidiaries total $1.978 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2011, PGN had no outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, $250 million of outstanding commercial paper and had issued $2 million of letters of credit. Available cash at December 31, 2011 was $230 million. PGN's next debt maturity is $300 million in 2014. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)