(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has removed its criteria report 'Criteria for Rating Transactions Backed by Political Risk Insurance,' dated July 26, 2011. The criteria will be replaced by a special report that will be available shortly on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Existing Asset Securitizations in Emerging Markets: Sovereign Constraints' (June 28, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Existing Asset Securitisation in Emerging Markets: Sovereign Constraints (New York Ratings Team)