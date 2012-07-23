(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Fitch Ratings has removed its criteria report 'Criteria for Rating
Transactions Backed by Political Risk Insurance,' dated July 26, 2011. The
criteria will be replaced by a special report that will be available shortly on
the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Existing Asset Securitizations in Emerging Markets: Sovereign
Constraints' (June 28, 2012).
Criteria for Existing Asset Securitisation in Emerging Markets: Sovereign
Constraints
(New York Ratings Team)