(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 6 - Fitch Ratings is reviewing the impact of the recent downgrade of CaixaBank, S.A. to 'A-'/Negative/'F2' on Hipocat 9 and 10, two Spanish RMBS transactions with highest Structured Finance (SF) ratings of 'AAAsf'/RWN' and 'AAsf'/RWN' respectively. Caixa Bank acts as the account bank in the two transactions, which were originated by Catalunya Bank (unrated) in 2005 and 2006. According to the original documentation, a downgrade below 'F1' would trigger the implementation of remedial actions such as replacement or guarantee from a 'A'/'F1' rated entity. In line with the agency's SF counterparty criteria, which indicates a minimum counterparty rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for SF notes rated above 'A+sf', CaixaBank is no longer deemed eligible to perform the duties of a direct support counterparty without appropriate structural features in place that would mitigate the risk arising from the lower credit quality of the entity. The agency has been informed by the SPV management company (CX Titulizacion, SGFT SA) that it is working towards the implementation of appropriate remedial actions to address the counterparty risk resulting from the downgrade of CaixaBank's rating. Considering that the transactions remain within their remedial grace periods until 13 March 2012, and the management company has taken concrete steps towards mitigating the increased counterparty risk, Fitch is not taking any immediate rating actions at present. The agency will continue to monitor the implementation process, and will take rating actions, if any, in line with its SF counterparty criteria. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com (New York Ratings Team)