MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the resignation of Rupert Murdoch from several newspaper-related boards of News Corp. subsidiaries has no impact on our ratings (BBB+/Watch Neg/--)on the company. We believe his resignation is linked to the planned spin-off of the company's newspaper and other publishing businesses. Neither the spin-off, which simplifies the complexity of News Corp.'s operating structure, nor Rupert Murdoch's resignation alleviate governance-related risks surrounding allegations of phone-hacking and improper payments to government officials at News International, in our opinion. Assuming a successful spin-off, we have made no assumption regarding the spun-off publishing entity's ability to indemnify the remaining entertainment entity from any legal liabilities that could arise relating to allegations of phone and e-mail hacking and improper payments to public officials. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.