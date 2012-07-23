(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. steel distributor McJunkin Red Man Corp. has reduced debt and improved its operating performance, which we believe brings credit metrics more in line with a 'B+' rating profile.

-- We are raising the corporate credit rating on McJunkin Red Man to 'B+' from 'B' and removing the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on April 12, 2012.

-- At the same time, we are raising the issue-level rating on the senior secured notes to 'B' from 'B-' and keeping the recovery rating at '5'.

-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that McJunkin Red Man will maintain credit metrics in line with the rating given its lower debt and our expectations for solid demand from the company's core oil and gas markets. Rating Action On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Houston-based McJunkin Red Man Corp. to 'B+' from 'B.' The rating outlook is stable. We are raising the issue-level rating on the senior secured notes to 'B' from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains a '5', indicating our expectation of a modest recovery (10% to 30%) under our default scenario. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on April 12, 2012. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that McJunkin's credit metrics are more in line with a higher rating after it paid down about $334 million in debt with proceeds from the IPO of its parent company, MRC Global Inc. (not rated). The upgrade also conveys our perspective that the company's operating performance should continue to improve as tweaks to product mix and attentive inventory management propel gradual margin expansions. We continue to assess the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive." The business risk profile balances MRC's large scale, scope, and diversity against its position in the highly fragmented, competitive distribution industry, which characteristically exhibits low margins, as well as its dependence on energy-based end markets that are volatile and require the company to hold large amounts of inventory. The aggressive financial risk profile takes into account the company's lighter debt load and our "strong" liquidity assessment, which was a key factor in our upgrade, but also considers its substantial working capital needs and that the company's private equity holders still retain a significant ownership stake following the public offering. Our baseline scenario anticipates that demand for steel products from the domestic energy sector will remain relatively favorable over the next 12 to 18 months despite weaker prospects for the global steel industry overall as a result of oversupply pressures and slowing economic growth worldwide. We expect EBITDA margins should continue to slowly expand to about 6.5% in 2012 as improving inventory management techniques, a more profitable product mix, and lower selling, general, and administrative expenses contribute to higher 2012 EBITDA of $340 million to $350 million on a last in, first out (LIFO)-adjusted basis. In 2013, we anticipate that EBITDA could reach $400 million as recent acquisitions and new contracts increase earnings. Our performance projections incorporate our view that positive overall demand in the company's energy-based end markets will support earnings growth, despite fluctuations within the upstream, midstream, and downstream industry sectors. Also contributing to our expectations for improving earnings are the company's strong, long-term customer relationships with major oil and gas companies. These relationships provide comparatively stable maintenance, repair, and overhaul business and the opportunity for international growth, as McJunkin's recent agreement with Shell to expand its domestic valve distribution services internationally demonstrates. In addition, McJunkin has also been repositioning its product mix to emphasize higher margin valves, fittings, and flanges over tubular goods; reduced overhead spending; and refined working capital management since it was caught holding significant inventory during the financial crisis. We anticipate that total debt, including adjustments for operating leases and pensions, will approximate $1.3 billion by the end of 2012. We expect leverage metrics to be about 3.8x by year end, compared with 5.8x at the end of 2011. We project funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be about 15% versus 11% over the same periods. In 2013, we anticipate that the company will continue its focus on deleveraging and that leverage levels could approach 3x with FFO to debt nearing 20%. Although we view these metrics as good for the aggressive financial profile, we also take into consideration the high levels of private equity ownership and the company's acquisition-driven growth strategy. McJunkin is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, and fittings, with about 90% of sales going to the North American energy industry. We expect the company to generate annual revenues of more than $5 billion in 2012, touching every segment of the energy value chain, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream end markets. Demand for McJunkin's products fluctuates depending on energy prices and is highly correlated with the strength of the overall economy. Additionally, as a steel distributor, they are vulnerable to price fluctuations in steel. Although the company can generally extract better gross margins when steel prices are high, rising steel prices can hurt profit margins because the company reports on a LIFO basis. The distribution industry model typically exhibits relatively slow inventory turnover, which can hurt profitability in periods of rapidly rising or falling prices. The company's ability to generate cash flow from working capital in a downturn somewhat offsets this. Liquidity We view McJunkin's liquidity as strong, in accordance with our criteria, based on the following expectations:

-- Sources of liquidity are sufficient to cover uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months and by at least 1.0x over the next 24 months;

-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%;

-- Availability under the company's $1.25 billion asset-backed lending (ABL) facility will not fall below $95 million or 10% of the aggregate borrowing base threshold, which would trigger a minimum fixed charge covenant; and

McJunkin's primary sources of liquidity consisted of about $437 million of availability under its $1.25 billion ABL due 2017 and $58 million in cash as of March 31, 2012. Pro forma for the $334 million ABL balance repayment with proceeds from the IPO and the announced repurchase of $102 million of the company's 9.5% senior secured notes using the ABL facility, we still deem liquidity to be strong. We expect McJunkin to maintain total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 million over the next 12 months. We project working capital needs to absorb significant amounts of cash as the company's performance improves and end demand grows, to the tune of $150 million in 2012 and $100 million in 2013. McJunkin's business requires minimal capital expenditures of about $20 million to $25 million annually for the next several years. We expect management will continue to make small bolt-on acquisitions and will focus on reducing debt with excess cash in lieu of shareholder rewards.