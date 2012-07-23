(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Snohomish
County Public Hospital District's (PHD) limited tax general obligation (LTGO)
bonds:
--$2.9 million series 2004 downgraded to 'B' from 'BBB+'.
The rating is placed on Rating Watch Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a full faith and credit general obligation pledge of
the district. The district also irrevocably pledges to annually levy and collect
property taxes within the constitutional and statutory limits, to pay debt
service principal and interest on the bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FAILED MERGER: The downgrade to 'B' reflects the failed merger with Capella
Healthcare following negotiations that extended for nearly one year. The
district's severe financial challenges contributed to this outcome, dimming
prospects for alternative partnerships as well.
POTENTIAL REPAYMENT DELAYS; SOLUTIONS UNCLEAR: The Negative Rating Watch
reflects the potential for interruption in flow of funds as the district faces
limited options for regaining stability. The district has recently resumed
partnership discussions with two local hospital operators but the timeframe and
likely outcome of such discussions remains unclear.
DETERIORATING FINANCIAL POSITION: The district's financial position has
continued to deteriorate as a result of declining utilization, growing losses
and poor liquidity. Fitch believes such weaknesses leave the district vulnerable
to insolvency over the near-to-medium term.
FISCAL IMPROVEMENTS DELAYED: Uncertainty related to the district's ongoing
operations has contributed to the loss of clinical staff and senior management
turnover, impeding efforts to stabilize the district's finances.
STRONG TAX BASE; LIMITED BENEFIT: Given the weak financial position, the
benefits of the district's GO pledge and the strength of its underlying tax base
are diminished. The current rating more closely reflects the district's
financial operations.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
ONGOING INSTABILITY: The district's continued inability to stabilize its
finances through a partnership or other means will result in a downgrade.
CREDIT PROFILE:
DETERIORATING FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited results for fiscal 2011 and interim financials for fiscal 2012 show
continued deterioration in the district's financial position, with net assets
falling to less than half their levels at the end of fiscal 2010. Operating
losses also continue to grow and liquidity remains poor, with 22 days of cash on
hand at the end of fiscal 2011. The district's financial position reflects
growing weakness and its long-term viability has become less certain as a
result.
LIMITED OPTIONS FOR IMPROVEMENT
Following the recent failure of partnership discussions with Capella Healthcare,
a for-profit out-of-state hospital operator, the district has resumed earlier
efforts to join its operations with one of two local entities, a nearby public
hospital district or a regional not-for profit hospital operator. The
district's dual goals in these efforts have been to preserve local services
while stabilizing its finances, a challenge it has been unable to meet on its
own. Management initially set a June 2012 deadline for completion of the new
merger talks and has since extended its timeframe to the third quarter of 2012,
but the likelihood of a successful resolution is unclear.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE ADDS TO CHALLENGES
Management's recent focus on merger discussions has contributed to delays in the
implementation of potential cost-savings measures and led to the loss of key
staff, with the resulting closure of the district's primary care clinic. This
reduction in services follows earlier closures of the district's obstetrics and
psychiatric units, and ongoing challenges in staff retention and recruitment.
Turnover has also impacted the district's senior management, with a new CEO
appointed in May 2012 and several senior positions currently filled under
temporary contracts. In addition, the district incurred $1.4 million in legal
and consulting costs during the course of recent merger discussions, further
straining its finances.
STRONG UNDERLYING TAX BASE OF LIMITED BENEFIT
The district's underlying tax base is large and diverse, and property tax
receipts have been stable. However, given the district's weak financial
position, the strong underlying tax base and GO pledge is of limited benefit due
to the potential disruption of debt service payments in an insolvency situation.
Direct and overlapping debt levels for the district are moderate at
approximately $4,000 per capita and 2.9% of assessed value. Amortization is
slow as a result of the district's 2009 issuance of additional GO debt, with 27%
of outstanding principal due for payment within 10 years. Debt service
requirements for the district are small relative to the size of its operations,
and accounted for approximately 2% of expenditures in fiscal 2011.
The district is located in eastern Snohomish County, Washington, about 30 miles
northeast of Seattle on the outskirts of the Puget Sound region. The district
owns and operates Valley General Hospital, the only acute care facility in the
district and the Valley General Chemical Dependency Treatment Center.
