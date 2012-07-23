(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today issued its biannual
economic and ratings outlook for the U.S. personal care, consumer services,
apparel, and tobacco sectors.
"The credit quality outlook for these sectors is slightly negative for
2012," said Standard & Poor's Linda Phelps, primary credit analyst for the
report, titled "U.S. Personal Care, Consumer Services, Apparel, And Tobacco
Companies Could Face Slower Growth In Global Demand In 2012."
Standard & Poor's base-case forecast is for slow growth in the key U.S.
macroeconomic factors that influence the consumer products sector, including
consumer spending. This, together with the economic recession in Europe and
decelerating emerging market growth, will moderate the global demand for
consumer products, we believe. In addition, we believe the combination of
weakening demand and still-high costs of some commodities (such as fuel and oil
based resins) will constrain profits, though some companies will begin to
benefit from lower commodity costs (such as cotton and natural gas) during the
second half of 2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)