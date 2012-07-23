(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Since the financial crisis, which started in early 2008, borrowing
costs for banks and brokerages has been high, especially following the U.S.
debt-ceiling crisis last summer, said an article published today by Standard &
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Wider Bank Spreads Continue To
Reflect High Risk Premiums."
Over the past year, investment-grade bank spreads have averaged 331 basis
points (bps), compared with a prerecession moving average of 121 bps for 2007.
"Complex domestic and foreign economic and political factors have only
exacerbated the issue," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed
Income Research. "These factors include the recent LIBOR scandal, which caused
investors to distance themselves from banks even further, resulting in
significantly wider spreads."
In our recent potential bond downgrades report, we noted that banks have the
second highest current negative bias of any sector, at 28%, and is one of only
three sectors where the sector's current negative bias exceeds its historical
average (see Credit Trends: Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed
Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Continues To Increase,
published July 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). For
banks, this differential is 11% higher than the historical average of 17% (since
1995). Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or
ratings on CreditWatch negative.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)