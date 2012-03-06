(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 6 - AmerisourceBergen Corp.'s (ABC) purchase of World Courier Group Inc. (World Courier), announced today, does not affect ABC's current ratings, according to Fitch Ratings. The acquisition will enhance ABC's positioning in the fast-growing specialty drug market and provide a platform for expansion into geographies outside the U.S. and Canada. A complete list of ABC's ratings is provided at the end of this release. The $520 million cash acquisition is in-line with Fitch's expectations for ABC at its current 'A-' rating. ABC had $2.37 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2012, and the company will maintain a robust liquidity position subsequent to the close of the deal. Fitch views the acquisition as additive to ABC, and thus expects little by way of integration risk or costs. Furthermore, the robust pipeline of specialty pharmaceuticals in manufacturers' R&D portfolios supports the expectation for strong growth in the acquired business over the ratings horizon. ABC disclosed that World Courier is expected to generate revenues of approximately $500 million in calendar 2012. World Courier has a strong reputation as a leading global provider of time- and temperature-sensitive transportation, storage, and distribution services to the biopharmaceutical industry. This space is one Fitch believes ABC is particularly well-suited to engage in, given the company's own expertise in specialty pharmaceutical handling and distribution, as well as commercialization and other manufacturer consulting services. Fitch further expects World Courier's global presence to provide a platform for ABC to expand its specialty distribution business into non-domestic markets. Fitch continues to expect ABC and its peers to pursue international expansion in a measured and responsible manner. Such pursuits will likely continue to involve partnering with or acquiring companies with operations already established in non-domestic markets. ABC's acquisition of World Courier is consistent with this view and with ABC's established history of conservative financial and operational management. However, acquisition activity that causes debt leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) to be sustained at or above 1.2 - 1.3 times (x), or that which is clearly outside ABC's core competencies, could create downward pressure on the company's ratings. Fitch currently rates AmerisourceBergen Corp. as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'A-'; --Short-term IDR: 'F2'; --Senior unsecured bank facility: 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes: 'A-'; --Commercial paper: 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to approximately $1.93 billion in debt as of Dec. 31, 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)