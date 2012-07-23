(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are lowering the rating on U.S. government contractor Booz Allen Hamilton following their planned special dividend of up to $1 billion, which would lead to a higher pro forma leverage of 3.9x, up from 2.5x on March 31, 2012.

-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB+' and removing the rating from CreditWatch.

-- We are assigning an issue-level rating of 'BB' and a recovery rating of '3' to the company's proposed $2.25 billion senior secured credit facility, which is subject to board approval.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for consistent revenue generation and profitability, given the company's long-standing contractual relationships with U.S. government agencies, despite headwinds from U.S. federal government budget pressures. Rating Action On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on McLean, Va.-based Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (BAH) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we placed it with negative implications on July 12, 2012. The outlook is stable. We are also assigning an issue-level rating of 'BB' and a recovery rating of '3' to the company's proposed $2.25 billion senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $500 million revolver due 2017, a $500 million term loan A due 2017, and a $1.25 billion term loan B due 2019. The '3' recovery rating indicates that lenders could expect a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Rationale BAH will use proceeds from the new senior secured loans of $1.75 billion to refinance existing debt of about $959 million and partly fund the $1 billion special dividend, with the balance of about $260 million from cash on hand. The special dividend of about $1 billion is in addition to the approximately $200 million special cash dividend the company paid on June 29, 2012. The $500 million revolving credit facility will be undrawn at close. The rating change reflects the company's higher leverage as a result of the dividend recapitalization, with pro forma leverage of 3.9x, up from 2.5x on March 31, 2012. The ratings on BAH reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, derived from its long-standing relationships with key intelligence and defense organizations. Higher pro forma leverage following the special dividend, potential profitability pressures that could arise from an evolving competitive landscape for government information technology (IT) contractors, and U.S. federal government budgetary pressures contribute to BAH's "significant" financial risk profile. We view the company's business profile as satisfactory, reflecting its long-standing relationship with government agencies, long-term contracts, and low customer concentration risk. BAH is a provider of technology and management consulting services to the U.S. government in the defense, intelligence, and civil markets. U.S. federal government budgetary pressures are affecting the government contracting business environment. However, we believe Booz Allen's solid positions in the established U.S. government contracting industry and its diversified and recurring revenue base from more than 5,800 contracts and task orders with nearly 1,200 different U.S. government agencies should provide operating stability. The average life of its contracts is approximately three years. Revenues for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 totaled about $5.9 billion, representing a 5% increase over the prior year, with good organic growth across all markets. Total backlog, which includes funded, unfunded, and option years, represents approximately two years of sales and provides revenue visibility for the next two years. BAH's operating performance reflects consistent and improving profit margins, with EBITDA margin gradually improving from 7.5% in fiscal-year 2010 to about 9.1% in fiscal-year 2012. Operating margins have benefited from continued revenue growth and improved economies of scale, lower incentive and stock-based compensation costs, and lower amortization of intangible assets. Over the near term, we expect modest improvements in Booz Allen's profitability as the company continues to focus on achieving a higher employee utilization rate and higher profitability from subcontracts in the future. We continue to view Booz Allen's financial profile as significant. Operating lease-adjusted leverage, including outstanding deferred payment obligations as debt, would be about 3.9x, at close of the proposed dividend recapitalization transaction, up from about 2.6x on March 31, 2012. Given low capital expenditure and working capital requirements, we expect BAH to generate good discretionary cash flow, over $200 million annually over the next two years. We expect the company to use the discretionary cash flow it generates for debt reduction--as it did as part of the IPO in late 2010--and for payment of regular dividends. The company could consider growth through acquisitions or engage in more shareholder-friendly initiatives, such as share repurchases or additional special dividend payments. Liquidity BAH has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria), with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash and short-term investment balances in excess of $300 million (after the $200 million special dividend paid in June 2012), and expected positive annual FOCF over the next year. FOCF is substantial, given the company's low capital requirements (less than 2% of revenues). Liquidity is further bolstered by availability under the company's new proposed $500 million undrawn revolving credit facility. Relevant aspects of BAH's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We expect sources to be well in excess of uses for the next 12 months, in part reflecting no near-term debt maturities.

-- We expect net sources to be positive over the next year, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from March 31, 2012 latest-12-month levels.

-- We don't expect or incorporate any material acquisitions in the current rating.

-- We expect headroom under financial maintenance covenants in the company's credit facilities to remain at or above 20%. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations for moderate organic revenue and EBITDA growth over the next year, despite headwinds in the government contracting industry and from the U.S. federal budget deficit pressures. Although we don't expect it in the near term, we would raise the rating to 'BB+' if the company maintains its growth trajectory, lowers debt leverage to a sustained level in the low-3x area, and provides additional clarity on its long-term strategic plans and financial policy. We could lower the rating if revenue growth falls significantly because of U.S. federal government budget pressures to cut spending and if profitability decreases because of increased competition or significant contract losses, leading to leverage in excess of 4.5x. Similarly, additional debt-financed dividend or share repurchases leading to that leverage level could also cause a downgrade. Related Criteria And Research

-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012

-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012

-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012

-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012