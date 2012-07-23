(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following State of Minnesota retirement system building revenue bonds: --$20,660,000 series 2012 retirement system building revenue refunding bonds. The bonds are scheduled to be sold through competitive bid on July 31, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AAA' rating on the $22.9 million outstanding building revenue bonds, series 2000 that will be fully refunded with this transaction. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are special obligations of Minnesota, issued by the state through the Commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB), payable from separate semiannual payments made from each of the retirement systems under a joint agreement under which each system further grants the commissioner a security interest in its respective system's available assets in the event of non-payment. KEY RATING DRIVERS --OVERWHELMING COVERAGE OF DEBT SERVICE: The 'AAA' rating reflects the enormous coverage on the small amount of debt that is provided from pension contributions as well as the magnitude of the available system assets that could be tapped if needed. --NO ADDITIONAL DEBT PLANS: The 2000 bonds being refunded are the only debt obligation of the systems and no additional debt is planned. --REFUNDING FOR DEBT SERVICE SAVINGS: The current transaction will refund the 2000 bonds to generate substantial present value savings, shortening the final maturity of the debt by five years, from 2030 to 2025. CREDIT PROFILE The Commissioner of the MMB issued $29 million in state of Minnesota retirement system building revenue bonds in 2000 to construct a new office building and adjoining parking facility to house the state's three major retirement systems, the Minnesota State Retirement System (MSRS), Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA), and Teachers Retirement Association (TRA). The source of the debt service payments for the bonds is employer and employee pension contributions. Each system maintains a Pension Fund Depository Account (PFDA) in the state treasury, which receives the mandatory employee and employer contributions and investment earnings on such funds while in the account. Each system has covenanted to maintain in their respective PFDA accounts as of May 1 and Nov. 1 each year a cash balance at least equal to the semiannual debt service requirement and agreed not to certify funds for long-term investment outside of the state treasury until it has made the semiannual debt service payment. From its PFDA account, each system makes authorized payments for ongoing administration and operations, including semiannual payments to the commissioner for deposit in the debt service fund held in the state treasury. Semiannual payments from the systems to MMB are due by May 15 and Nov. 15, 15 days prior to the due dates on debt service. If any retirement system did not make the required debt service transfer, the commissioner, who has the power to decertify investments for deposit to the debt service fund, would make the transfer for the retirement system. Semiannual debt service payments are administrative expenses of the respective systems and funding of the retirement systems' contributions is required by state law. The source of the debt service payments are employer and employee pension contributions. The bonds are the only debt obligation of the systems, and debt service in relation to both system cash flow and available assets is miniscule. Minimum monthly revenues of each of the systems' PFDA accounts alone in fiscal 2012 covered each system's proportional share of the $2.1 million in maximum annual debt service by a minimum of 38 times. In addition, total available assets of the three systems totaled $47 billion as of June 30, 2012. Available assets exclude amounts deposited in defined contribution plans and limited other restricted plan assets. No additional bonds are planned or authorized. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)