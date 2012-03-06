(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'A-' preliminary senior unsecured and 'BBB+' preliminary subordinated debt ratings to debt securities that San Francisco-based drug distributor McKesson Corp. filed as part of a Rule 415 shelf registration. This filing falls under the SEC's well-known seasoned issuer (WKSI) rules, which do not require a dollar amount of securities to be registered. At the same time, we withdrew our preliminary ratings on McKesson's expired WKSI shelf filed in 2009. The ratings on McKesson reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation for high-single-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2012, largely because of the impact of acquisitions and the strong performance of the company's technology solutions business. We believe revenue growth will decline to low single digits in fiscal 2013, in line with our expectations for the pharmaceutical distribution industry. We believe revenues will be hurt by the conversion of branded drugs to generic, but expect this to help operating margins. We project a 10-basis-point annual improvement in margin beginning in fiscal 2013. McKesson has industry-leading margins, largely because of its higher-margin technology solutions business. RATING LIST McKesson Corp. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/A-2 Ratings Assigned Sr unsecured 2012 shelf debt A-(prelim) Sub 2012 shelf debt BBB+(prelim) Rating Withdrawn To From Sr unsecured 2009 shelf debt NR A-(prelim) Sub 2009 shelf debt NR BBB+(prelim) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)