-- North American Development Bank (NADB) remains well capitalized with good balance sheet liquidity.

-- We affirmed our 'AA+/A-1+' foreign currency credit ratings on NADB and revised the outlook to negative from stable.

-- The negative outlook reflects rising embedded risks in NADB's loan portfolio. Rating Action On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+' foreign currency issuer credit ratings on the North American Development Bank (NADB). At the same time, we revised the outlook to negative from stable. Rationale The ratings on NADB reflect its strong capital ratios and ample balance sheet liquidity. Its business profile, however, is weaker than other multilateral lending institutions. The outlook revision to negative reflects our expectation that NADB's narrow lending mandate will continue to pose embedded risks to NADB's loan portfolio as it expands in the next few years. NADB was established by an intergovernmental agreement between the U.S. (AA+/Negative/A-1+; foreign currency sovereign ratings) and the United Mexican States (BBB/Stable/A-2; foreign currency sovereign ratings) in 1993, as an outcrop of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Its mission is to finance environmental infrastructure projects within 100 kilometers north and 300 kilometers south of the border between the two countries. These include the U.S. states of Arizona (AA-/Stable; global scale ratings), California (A-/Positive), New Mexico (AA+/Stable), and Texas (AA+/Stable). The Mexican states, which we rate according to the Mexican national (CaVal) rating scale, include Baja California (mxAA-/Stable), Chihuahua (not rated), Coahuila (mxBBB-/Negative), Nuevo Leon (mxA/Stable), Sonora (mxA/Negative), and Tamaulipas (mxAA/Negative). The majority of NADB's loans are typically less than $15 million, and although its loan portfolio is growing, the bank retains a small market share relative to its sub-federal government borrowers' total debt financing. As of year-end Dec. 31, 2011, just under two-thirds of its $396 million international program loan exposure (net of foreign exchange adjustments) was to Mexican borrowers, principally public sector loans collateralized by federal government transfers and denominated in pesos. Standard & Poor's views the risks from the geographic proximity of NADB's obligors (a feature of its narrow lending mandate) and the use of Mexican federal government transfers to collateralize a significant share of the bank's loans to public-sector borrowers as highly correlated. We expect that NADB's loan portfolio will remain highly concentrated and this characteristic will continue to constrain our ratings on NADB. In addition, NADB's non-accrual loans rose to 5% of total international loans at the end of 2011 from 2% the previous year, and the allowance for loan losses covered 40% of non-accrual international program loans at the end of 2011. NADB has a strong level of capitalization. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NADB's narrow risk-bearing capacity (shareholders' equity plus allowance for loan losses) covered 127% of its development-related exposure (DRE), which is comprised solely of loans. Although this ratio has steadily declined and we expect it to decline further--as NADB mobilizes its resources in order to execute its mandate--we believe that capitalization will remain a supporting factor of NADB's credit. The bank also has callable capital from its shareholders, but we place less weight on this feature of NADB's capital structure, particularly in light of the appropriation risk in the U.S. should a call be made. Given NADB's relatively small size (total assets of $828 million as of Dec. 31, 2011) and its strong capitalization, NADB is an infrequent issuer in the bond markets. Its balance sheet liquidity is strong, with liquid assets representing 43% of total assets at the end of 2011. These liquid assets are invested in securities of its two shareholders, as well as corporate and structured assets rated 'AA' or higher. NADB uses currency interest-rate swaps to transform its dollar-denominated debt and equity capital to peso-denominated loans for its Mexican borrowers. These swaps create some volatility in NADB's comprehensive income. Outlook The outlook on the ratings is negative. Further increases in the embedded risk of NADB's portfolio or the deterioration of its loan portfolio performance could result in a downgrade. The bank's plan to increase its leverage will likely preclude an upgrade. Additionally, our revised multilateral lending institutions criteria, which we expect to have in place by the end of this year, could affect the ratings. Related Criteria And Research

North American Development Bank Sovereign Credit Rating AA+/Negative/A-1+ AA+/Stable/A-1+ Senior Unsecured AA+