(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Drug Royalty LP 1's issuance is a CDO securitization backed by royalty revenue from 18 royalty streams on 14 patent-protected drugs and technologies.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A notes.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's timely interest and ultimate principal payments, the expected value of the collateral's cash flow, legal and payment structures, DRI Capital Inc.'s servicing ability, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Drug Royalty LP 1's $195 million class A fixed- and floating-rate secured notes series 2012-1 due July 15, 2024 (see list). The note issuance is a collateralized debt obligation securitization backed by royalty revenue from 18 royalty streams on 14 patent-protected drugs and technologies. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 6, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate principal payments will be made on or before the legal final maturity date.

-- The drug marketers' and distributors' estimated credit quality.

-- The expected value of the collateral's cash flow, which consists of royalty payments from U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved (FDA-approved) drugs or patent-protected technologies.

-- The transaction's legal and payment structures.

-- DRI Capital Inc.'s servicing ability.

-- The interest and currency rate swap hedges with Wells Fargo Bank N.A. and Morgan Stanley Capital Services (MSCS). The series 2012-1 notes' performance is linked to the issuer credit ratings on Wells Fargo Bank and MSCS. Therefore, if we lower our rating on any of the counterparties below the ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes, we may also lower the ratings on the transaction. Currently, MSCS and Wells Fargo have long-term issuer credit ratings of 'A-' and 'AA-', respectively, which correspond to one and two rating categories higher than the ratings on the notes.

-- The liquidity reserve account, which will have a target balance of six months' interest and hedge payments.

-- The overcollateralization, which provides credit support to the notes. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Modeling Unhedged Foreign Exchange Risk In Structured Ratings, published Nov. 20, 2000. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Drug Royalty LP 1 Series 2012-1 Class Rating Amount

(mil. $) A-1 BBB (sf) 78.0 A-2 BBB (sf) 117.0 (New York Ratings Team)