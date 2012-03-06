(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its debt
issue and recovery ratings to Montreal-based Bombardier Inc.'s
(BB+/Stable/--) proposed US$500 million senior unsecured notes due March 15,
2022. We rate the notes at 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating on
Bombardier), with a '4' recovery rating, indicating lenders can expect average
(30%-50%) recovery in the event of default.
The notes and the guarantees are senior unsecured obligations of Bombardier,
ranking equally with all existing and future unsecured unsubordinated debt of
the company.
Proceeds from the proposed US$500 million notes will be used to finance the
redemption and retirement at maturity of Bombardier's 6.75% notes due May 1,
2012, and for general corporate purposes. While this issuance will lead to a
slight increase in leverage net of retirement of the 2012 notes, we believe
the excess proceeds will improve the company's liquidity position.
"The ratings on Bombardier reflect our view of the company's leading market
positions in the transportation and business aircraft segments, its good cost
efficiency, and increasing product range and diversity," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Jatinder Mall. "These positive factors are partially
offset, in our opinion, by the financing pressure Bombardier's customers face
in both the aerospace and transportation division, significant execution risk
in the launch of its upcoming CSeries jet, increasing leverage, and weakening
cushion under the financial covenants," Mr. Mall added.
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company's credit metrics
will not deteriorate further and it will generate stronger cash flows in 2012
than in 2011 as it works to improve the delayed deliveries experienced on the
rail transportation side last year.
Bombardier is engaged in the manufacture of transport solutions worldwide. It
operates in two distinct industries: aerospace and rail transportation and has
69 production and engineering sites in 23 countries, as well as a worldwide
network of service centers.
(For the recovery analysis on Bombardier, see the recovery report to be
published following this media release; for the most recent credit rationale
see the report published Feb. 24, 2012; both on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal.)
RATINGS LIST
Bombardier Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Proposed US$500 mil. senior unsecured notes BB+
Recovery rating 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)