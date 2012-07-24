(The following statement was released by the rating agency) -- We are assigning a preliminary 'AA' long-term rating, with a stable outlook, to Finland-based Bank of Aland's issuance of covered bonds under its EUR1 billion covered bond program.

-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of first-lien loans secured on mainly residential and multifamily properties in Finland.

-- We have assigned the preliminary rating based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review. July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a preliminary 'AA' long-term credit rating to Finland-based Bank of Aland PLC's EUR1 billion covered bond program. The rating will apply to upcoming issuances of Finnish legislation-enabled covered bonds ("Kiinteistovakuudellinen joukkovelkakirjalaina") out of this program. The outlook is stable (see list below). Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds. Bank of Aland (Aalandsbanken) is a relatively small bank that has a strong presence in the Finnish region of the Aaland Islands. The bank's operations are concentrated in the Aaland Islands and its branch network in Southern and Western Finland. The bank focuses on private banking to high-net-worth clients, complemented by recently acquired operations in Sweden. Aalandsbanken's covered bond program is to be set up under the recently updated Finnish covered bond law, which allows commercial banks to issue covered bonds. We understand that Aalandsbanken currently plans to issue a number of smaller issuances with a mix of maturities, denominated in euro, but it may choose to issue covered bonds in other currencies at a later date. The covered bond program is a funding tool for Aalandsbanken's assets, liabilities, and liquidity management. It will complement the bank's traditional focus on deposit funding. The covered bonds are senior secured debt issued by Aalandsbanken. The cover pool reflects the general quality of the bank's mortgage loan book and the covered bond rating is linked to the issuer's creditworthiness through the ALMM criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The preliminary rating assigned to this issuance reflects our level of comfort in the Finnish legal framework for the issuance of covered bonds, as well as the credit quality of the underlying assets and their cash flows. COVER POOL AT PROGRAM SET-UP DATE All the assets in the cover pool on the set-up date were Finnish private residential mortgage loans totaling EUR1,188,857,936. The typically amortizing mortgage loans have a maximum maturity of 30 years and are denominated in euro. Each mortgage was originated within the Aalandsbanken branch network, according to the bank's general origination criteria. At the closing date, we expect the final cover pool to reflect the characteristics of the initial cover pool. The bank's stated strategic focus on high-net-worth customers means that the loan sizes have a "barbell" distribution--i.e., a relatively high proportion of the loans are above-average in size. Table 1 Loan Size Distribution (%) EUR0-EUR100,000 23.18 EUR100,000-EUR200,000 33.74 EUR200,000-EUR300,000 16.42 EUR300,000-EUR400,000 7.25 EUR400,000-EUR500,000 4.33 EUR500,000-EUR600,000 2.34 EUR600,000-EUR700,000 1.46 >EUR700,000 11.28 Most of the loans in the cover pool are variable-rate loans referring to the one-, three-, six- or 12-month euro interbank offered rates (EURIBOR). The bank also originates loans that reference its own standard variable rate (SVR). Fixed-rate mortgages are a minor feature of the cover pool and the Finnish mortgage market in general. Table 2 Loan Interest Types (%) Standard variable rate (SVR) 30.70 12-month EURIBOR 30.59 Three-month EURIBOR 25.57 Six-month EURIBOR 4.68 Government index 4.65 Fixed 3.82 Given that the issuer continues to focus on its geographical heartland of the Aaland Islands, a large proportion (22.6%) of the loans in the cover pool are secured on properties on the Aaland Islands. That said, a relatively small proportion, just 1.7%, of the total cover pool comprises mortgages on summer houses. We have not applied an additional penalty for this concentration because the Aaland Islands are relatively wealthy and the region's economic performance has been stable. Should the concentration further increase, we may consider applying an additional stress to the analysis for the concentration risk. Table 3 Geographical Distribution (%) South Finland 44.90 Western Finland 32.27 Aaland 22.58 East Finland 0.12 Lapland 0.05 Oulu 0.09 Property valuation in Finland is based on market values. The Finish covered bond framework establishes different limits on loan-to-value (LTV) levels for residential and commercial mortgage loans. Under the framework, 70% of the value of a residential property and 60% of the value of a commercial property is eligible. If a loan exceeds these limits, the part of the loan up to 60%/70% LTV remains eligible for the cover pool. In effect, the issuer applies a haircut to the valuation of the securities for ineligible loan parts, i.e., should 5% of a loan be ineligible for covered bond funding according to the Finnish law, 5% of the valuation for this loan is subtracted. Table 4 Loan-To-Value Distribution (%) 0%-10% 0.60 10%-20% 2.39 20%-30% 4.30 30%-40% 7.05 40%-50% 11.94 50%-60% 19.35 60%-70% 54.02 70%-80% 0.35 CASH FLOWS We have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided and projected as of March 31, 2012, to determine that under our criteria the program is assessed as "category 2" and the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) measure is "low." The first measure indicates our view of the ability to obtain third-party liquidity or sell assets to fund any mismatch after the issuing bank fails, while the second indicates the scale and urgency of any asset-liability mismatches in the program. As we consider the cover pool to be typical for Finish covered bonds, we have classified Aalandsbanken program as category 2. According to our covered bond criteria, the combination of both factors potentially allows for a six-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). We have based the preliminary rating on our expectation that the program will have a well-diversified maturity profile and will use hard bullet repayment structures, i.e., the principal will be paid on the expected maturity dates. The issued bonds are expected to be small-sized issuances with variable interest rates, denominated in euro. Comparing our assessment of the target credit enhancement with the available credit enhancement, we anticipate that the cover pool will be able to fully support the potential rating uplift for our 'AA' rating on these legislation-enabled mortgage covered bonds. The stable outlook reflects our view of the creditworthiness of the issuer. We also consider that Aalandsbanken has the ability and willingness to manage the covered bonds in conditions commensurate with the rating that we hav