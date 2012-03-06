(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCB) announced that it needed an
extension to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31,
2011.
-- As a result, we revised our rating outlook on the company's
subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. (FCBTC), to negative from stable.
-- We also affirmed our 'BBB+' rating on FCBTC.
-- We expect FCB to comply with the extension deadline. However, we could
lower the rating on FCBTC if, in our view, the firm's systems and processes
aren't able to keep pace with its growth.
Rating Action
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. (FCBTC), a subsidiary of First
Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCB; not rated), to negative from stable. At the
same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+' rating on FCBTC.
Rationale
The rating actions followed FCB's announcement that it wasn't able to file its
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, within the
prescribed period. FCB is in the process of providing its independent
accountants with additional requested information.
FCB's management team has become more aggressive in acquiring selected assets
and assuming selected liabilities of failed banking institutions via Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-assisted transactions. Since 2009, FCB entered
into six FDIC-assisted transactions that augmented its presence in regions
where it previously had a small market share, mainly in Western U.S. markets.
Earlier this year, we noted that while these transactions should have
long-term financial benefits for FCB, they pose integration and operational
risks for the company (see "First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.," published Jan.
6, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Outlook
We view FCB's late filing as evidence of such operational risks. If the
company's operations aren't able to keep pace with the organization's growth,
such that its risk management practices cannot sustain the needs of the larger
consolidated entity, we could lower the rating on FCBTC. Alternatively, we
could revise the rating outlook on FCBTC to stable if this proves to be a
one-time event and management successfully integrates the firm's recent
acquisitions.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To From
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb+ bbb+
Anchor bbb+ bbb+
Business Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average Average
and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)
Support 0 0
GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 0
Sovereign Support 0 0
Additional Factors 0 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency BBB+/A-2
Subordinated BBB
FCB/NC Capital Trust I
Preferred Stock BB+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)