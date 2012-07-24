(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR4' rating to KB Home's (NYSE: KBH) $250 million senior notes due 2022. The Rating Outlook is Negative. This issuance extends a meaningful portion of KBH's maturities to 2022 and improves the ratio of cash to remaining 2013 - 2016 maturities, although at the cost of higher interest rates. The issue will be ranked on a pari passu basis with other senior unsecured debt. Proceeds from the new debt issue will be used to fund the recently announced cash tender offers for any and all of its 5.75% senior notes due 2014, and up to $150 million in aggregate principal amount, less the amount of 2014 notes accepted for purchase, of its 5.875% senior notes due 2015 and 6.25% senior notes due 2015. Any remaining net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the purchase from time to time of any remaining 2014 and 2015 notes. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. KBH's ratings reflect the moderately stronger prospects for the housing sector in 2012 as well as the successful execution of its business model, its leadership role in constructing and marketing energy efficient homes, its conservative building practices, its effective utilization of return on invested capital criteria as a key element of its operating model, and the resolution of the South Edge liabilities. The ratings also take into account KBH's sharp contraction in liquidity since the end of fiscal 2010. The Negative Outlook incorporates KBH's current over-exposure to the credit challenged entry level market (65% of the total), underperformance relative to its peers in certain operational and financial categories during recent quarters, and capital structure which remains in some flux as a result of the company's multi-step financing plan. Builder and investor enthusiasm have for the most part surged so far in 2012. However, housing metrics have not entirely kept pace. Year-over-year (yoy) comparisons have been solidly positive on a consistent basis. However, month-to-month statistics (single-family starts, new home sales, and existing home sales) have been erratic and, at times, below expectations. In any case, year to date these housing metrics are well above 2011 levels. As Fitch has noted in the past, recovery will likely occur in fits and starts. Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since the beginning of the year, but still assume only a moderate rise off a very low bottom. In a slowly growing economy with relatively similar distressed home sales competition, less competitive rental cost alternatives, and new home inventories at historically low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 12%, while new home sales increase approximately 10.5% and existing home sales grow 5.6%. Further moderate improvement is forecast for 2013. KBH employs what it labels as the KBnxt operational business model. This strategy includes regular detailed product preference surveys, primarily acquisition of developed and entitled land in markets with high growth potential, generally commencement of construction of a home only after a purchase contract has been signed, establishment of an even-flow production, pricing homes to compete with existing homes, and utilizing design centers to customize homes to the preferences of home buyers. Also, KBH strives to be among the top five builders or, in very large markets, top 10 homebuilders in order to have access to the best land and subcontractors. Most of KBH's communities now feature the 'Open Series' product designs which have been value engineered to reduce production costs and cycle times, enabling the company to more effectively compete on price with existing homes in the current market. Also, KBH is one of a handful of public builders aggressively marketing energy efficient homes as a way of differentiating its homes from other builders' product and existing homes for sale. The company maintains a 7.4-year supply of lots (based on last 12 months deliveries), 73.3% of which are owned and the balance controlled through options. (The options share of total lots controlled is down sharply over the past five years as the company has written off substantial numbers of options.) KBH's most recent credit metrics, while improving in certain cases, remain stressed. Debt to capitalization was 81.1% as of May 31, 2012, up from 78.2% at year-end 2011. Net debt to capitalization was 77.4%, up from 72.5% as of Nov. 30, 2011. Debt to LTM EBITDA, excluding real estate impairments, was 28.0x times (x) and was 37.0x at the end of 2011. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 24.2x at the conclusion of the 2012 second quarter and 21.7x a year earlier. Adjusted interest coverage was 0.5x as of May 31, 2012 and 0.9x as of May 31, 2011, while FFO interest coverage was 0.5x as of May 31, 2012, down from 0.7x the prior year. The gross inventory has been stable in 2012 and 2011 at 0.7x. The sales value of backlog represented 40% of construction debt at the conclusion of the 2012 second quarter, up from 30% a year ago. KBH's unrestricted cash and equivalent was sharply reduced during the past year and a half from $904.4 million at Nov. 30, 2010 to $415.0 million at Nov. 30, 2011 and $314.3 million at May 31, 2012. The reduction in cash position largely resulted from land and development spending, repayment of maturing senior notes and other debt and $251.9 million in payments relating to legal matters surrounding the South Edge, LLC joint venture. The company currently has adequate liquidity to fund working capital and debt service. The challenge in 2012 will be to absorb annual interest expense of about $130 million and manage land and development expenditures to a level that does not meaningfully deplete the current cash position. The company reported $89.9 million negative cash flow from operations (CFFO) during the first half of 2012 despite positive CFFO of $19.7 million for the second quarter. On a LTM basis CFFO was a negative $166.1 million. For all of fiscal 2012, Fitch expects KBH to be $50 - 75 million cash flow negative. The company is likely to spend about $550 million on land and development this year. It expended $553 million in 2011 and $478 million in 2010. KBH terminated its revolving credit facility, effective March 31, 2010. Consistent with Fitch's comment on certain homebuilders' termination and reduction of revolving credit facilities, in the absence of a revolving credit line, a consistently higher level of cash and equivalents than was typical should be maintained on the balance sheet, especially in these still uncertain times. As of May 31, 2012, KBH had an investment of $121.4 million in eight unconsolidated joint ventures (JVs). These JVs have no debt. During the 2011 fourth quarter, the bankruptcy and lender-related legal matters concerning South Edge, LLC and KBH's obligations with respect to those matters were essentially resolved. A $6.6 million gain on loan guaranty during the fourth quarter reflected the consummation of a consensual plan of reorganization of South Edge, LLC that was confirmed by a bankruptcy court in November 2011 and included, among other things, the satisfaction of a limited several repayment guaranty the company provided to the administrative agent for the lenders to South Edge, LLC. In connection with the reorganization plan and the settlement of other South Edge-related legal matters, KBH made payments of $251.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as well as company specific activity, suc