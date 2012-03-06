(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B-' issue-level rating to U.S.-based Office Depot Inc.'s (B-/Stable/--)
proposed $250 million seven-year senior secured
notes, which we expect to be privately placed under rule 144A without
registration rights. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '4',
indicating that lenders could expect average (30% to 50%) recovery in the
event of a payment default or bankruptcy.
At close, the existing $400 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes due August
2013 will become senior secured obligations of the company, though we view its
proposed collateral package as being weaker than the proposed collateral
package securing the new $250 million notes. The 'CCC+' rating on the existing
$400 million notes is unchanged, while the recovery rating remains '5',
indicating that lenders could expect modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event
of a payment default or bankruptcy. The outlook is stable.
We expect Office Depot to use net proceeds from the proposed $250 million note
issuance to repay a portion of the existing $400 million notes. The ratings
assume the transaction closes on substantially the same terms as the company
presented to us. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on Office Depot, to be published on RatingsDirect following
the release of this report.) Pro forma for the proposed note issuance, we
estimate total debt outstanding is about $685 million.
Office Depot's corporate credit rating remains unchanged. The rating reflects
our opinion that Office Depot's business risk profile is "vulnerable" (as our
criteria define the term), largely due to significant competition; demand
correlation with white-collar employment; the strong bargaining power of large
corporate customers; and low, inconsistent profitability. We consider the
company's financial risk profile "highly leveraged" (as defined in our
criteria), including sizable lease-adjusted debt levels and weak cash flow,
partly owing to the high rent burden associated with operating oversized
stores.
RATINGS LIST
Office Depot Inc.
Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/--
$400 mil 6.25% sr unsecured notes CCC+
Recovery rating 5
New Ratings
Office Depot Inc.
$250 million secured notes B-
Recovery rating 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)